Is Morph Really In Love With Wolverine? X-Men '97's Creator Ends The Debate

This article contains spoilers for the "X-Men '97" Season 1 finale, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3"

The X-Men are in a rough spot at the end of "X-Men '97" Season 1. Much of the team is scattered across time following Bastion's (Theo James) failed attempt to drop Asteroid M onto Earth. The morale of the remaining members like Forge (Gil Birmingham) and Jubilee (Holly Chou) is shaken, to say the least, but few survivors have it as physically bad as Wolverine (Cal Dodd). In a fit of rage, Magneto (Matthew Waterson) uses his power of magnetism to tear the adamantium coating from his skeleton, rendering him severely wounded. He's out of action for the finale, "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3," but he's not alone.

Throughout the episode, Morph (J.P. Karliak) is right by Wolverine's side, making it abundantly clear how badly they want to see him pull through. At one point, they even shapeshift into Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), telling him, "I love you Logan, stay with me." While this could've been an attempt to give Wolverine strength through his enduring love for Jean, there's actually more to the story. According to "X-Men '97" creator Beau DeMayo on X, formerly known as Twitter, this was Morph not-so-subtly expressing their love for Logan. "Yes, Morph was confessing romantic feelings for Logan," DeMayo wrote, swiftly ending any debate regarding Morph's true feelings for their X-Men teammate.

Unfortunately, DeMayo also teased that Morph's love for Logan could end terribly for the shapeshifting mutant.