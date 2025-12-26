Hollywood is always looking for the next big new thing. And in the case of reboots of classic franchises, they can make something new out of something old. After all, the franchise has worked before, so it's sure to work again, right?

Well, in the case of these attempts at franchise reboots, not so much. The studios who made these reboots all thought they were going to be huge: not only did they have a well-known title, but they often had great stars or great directors on board too. But when it came down to it, none of these reboots managed to take off, bombing at the box office, getting terrible reviews, or more likely, both. Whether that was because of a lousy script, a miscast actor or two, bad character design, or something else entirely, all of these franchises have seen better days.

A quick note: By franchises we mean multiple movies in the same series, so this list won't touch on bad reboots to just anything. There have to be at least two movies in the series to qualify. Of course, these reboots were so bad that their attempts at restarting the franchises they came from failed spectacularly. These are the 10 worst reboots of classic franchises.