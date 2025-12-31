15 Best Movies To Fall Asleep To

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In olden times, falling asleep to TV meant drifting off to late night talk shows or "Seinfeld" reruns. Falling asleep to a movie would've involved taking a physical DVD out of its case, inserting it into a media player, and walking back to bed. That is way too many steps for a bedtime ritual.

Nowadays, streaming services offer movies that are just a few clicks away while you're nestled under the blankets. As a result, falling asleep to movies is now commonplace, with millions doing it every night. So what types of movies are the best to fall asleep to? Well, if relaxing your busy brain is your only aim, then there are plenty of movies and TV shows on Netflix ideal for stress relief that will do the trick. If you're actually trying to go to sleep, however, we've got a few suggestions that will work remarkably well at taking you to dreamland.