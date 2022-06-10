The One Mary Poppins Filming Moment That Made Julie Andrews Panic

One of the most iconic visuals in "Mary Poppins" is the sight of Julie Andrews using her umbrella to fly over London. As whimsical as these scenes appear, making them was another story. In an interview with Andrews for The Hollywood Reporter, the outlet commented on how difficult "Mary Poppins" must've been to shoot. In response, Andrews brought up what she considers the most arduous task.

"They saved all the difficult flying stuff until the end in case of some kind of an accident," Andrews says. "So I was up there for hours hanging around in my flying harness, doing bits and pieces and pickups and so on. And I felt myself drop like about a foot and I got panicked like you don't believe and said ... 'Could you let me down very carefully when I come down?' And then I dropped to the floor like a ton of bricks."

Andrews' ordeal certainly sounds hectic, and it led to a moment that you likely wouldn't see make the cut in a Disney picture. She continued, "Luckily there was a lot of balancing equipment helping me when I fell ... but I did let fly a few expletives that I didn't know if anybody had ever heard me utter before."

By the time its 2018 sequel, "Mary Poppins Returns," was made, one would think that the flying scenes should be easier to pull off ... right? However, even Emily Blunt, who took on the role of the beloved nanny in the follow-up film, also found the task of filming the flying scenes to be daunting (via ET Online). It only further proves that even over 50 years later, the effort put into creating the original film remains a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious achievement.