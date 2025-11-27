The Stranger Things Line That Could Foreshadow How Season 5 Ends

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Episode 1 — "Chapter One: The Crawl"

The first half of Season 5 of "Stranger Things" is now available, but fans will have to wait a little longer to see how everything plays out. Instead of dropping all episodes of a new season all at once, which is a Netflix trademark, the remaining episodes will come out on December 25 and 31. However, there's a line in the first half that might reveal what's in store for the Hawkins crew.

During Season 5, Episode 1 — "Chapter One: The Crawl" — Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) share a moment before she enters the Upside Down. She wonders what will happen if they kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and Mike tells her that in his Dungeons & Dragons campaigns, the heroes can never return home because they're too traumatized from the journey they've been on. Therefore, they must find a new place to call home.

One of the most interesting and persistent "Stranger Things" fan theories is that the entire show is one long D&D campaign that the young boys are playing. It would be anticlimactic if that's how this whole thing plays out, but that doesn't mean the ending can't take inspiration from the game. Mike's line hints that the team will, in fact, kill Vecna, but they won't stay together after that. They all may need to go their separate ways to find meaning, or to ensure more monsters don't crop up elsewhere.