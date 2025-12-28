What Jensen Ackles Could Look Like As Batman For James Gunn's DC Universe

Superhero fans will recognize Jensen Ackles for his role as Soldier Boy in "The Boys," but there's another comic book character he's been linked to for the longest time. Heck, if it were up to the Ackles Army, he would have been cast as Batman the moment Peter Safran and James Gunn announced the DC Universe, a fresh start for DC films after the DC Extended Universe struggled to make an impact. And for those wondering what Ackles might look like as the Dark Knight, artist Captain Raccoon has you covered.

Posting on Instagram, Captain Raccoon adapted the same reveal that Gunn used when he debuted David Corenswet in the Superman suit to showcase Ackles' Bruce Wayne putting on his crime-fighting gear. This version of the Dark Knight wears a combination of the suit worn by Ben Affleck's Batman and the New 52 iteration of the character. Outside of the window, the Bat-Signal lights up the rainy night sky, though one wonders why Batman is getting changed in a room and not the Batcave. Maybe Alfred is cleaning up the mess that bats are known to leave.

In the comments section, there was overwhelming support for this casting suggestion. One user stated, "We need this. And Jensen would kill in the role." Others tagged Gunn in the hope that he would take notice.