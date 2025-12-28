10 TV Shows Like All Her Fault You Should Watch Next

In November 2025, "All Her Fault," based on a bestselling thriller novel by Andrea Mara, dropped all eight of its episodes on Peacock and became an immediate hit — to the point where reports broke that it was one of the streamer's biggest successes after just a couple of weeks. So what is "All Her Fault" about, and what should you watch if you just binged it and are looking for another domestic or psychological thriller series?

"All Her Fault" begins as Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), a busy working mom, goes to pick up her son from a playdate ... only to arrive at the address apparently provided by fellow working mom Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning) to discover that her son, Milo (Duke McCloud), is nowhere to be found, and the house's only inhabitant, an older woman, has never heard of Marissa, Milo, or Jenny. Horrorstruck, Marissa calls her husband Peter (Jake Lacy), and within a matter of hours, Milo has been declared missing, leaving Marissa to wonder what happened to her child and Jenny to wonder about the true motives of her nanny Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis), who might have something to do with Milo's abrupt disappearance.

There's no question that "All Her Fault" is a super-addictive thriller that seems like standard genre fare at first before you really experience the excellent central performances from Snook, Fanning, Lacy, and their co-stars, including Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, and Michael Peña. Here's what you should watch once you've finished "All Her Fault."