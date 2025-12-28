10 TV Shows Like All Her Fault You Should Watch Next
In November 2025, "All Her Fault," based on a bestselling thriller novel by Andrea Mara, dropped all eight of its episodes on Peacock and became an immediate hit — to the point where reports broke that it was one of the streamer's biggest successes after just a couple of weeks. So what is "All Her Fault" about, and what should you watch if you just binged it and are looking for another domestic or psychological thriller series?
"All Her Fault" begins as Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook), a busy working mom, goes to pick up her son from a playdate ... only to arrive at the address apparently provided by fellow working mom Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning) to discover that her son, Milo (Duke McCloud), is nowhere to be found, and the house's only inhabitant, an older woman, has never heard of Marissa, Milo, or Jenny. Horrorstruck, Marissa calls her husband Peter (Jake Lacy), and within a matter of hours, Milo has been declared missing, leaving Marissa to wonder what happened to her child and Jenny to wonder about the true motives of her nanny Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis), who might have something to do with Milo's abrupt disappearance.
There's no question that "All Her Fault" is a super-addictive thriller that seems like standard genre fare at first before you really experience the excellent central performances from Snook, Fanning, Lacy, and their co-stars, including Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, and Michael Peña. Here's what you should watch once you've finished "All Her Fault."
Succession
Truthfully, the only common thread that "All Her Fault" and Jesse Armstrong's masterful HBO series "Succession" share is Sarah Snook, but if you really liked the former, you need to go back and watch Snook's first major project if you haven't already. Snook was working steadily before she booked the role of Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, but this role helped introduce her to a much wider audience as she joined Brian Cox as her powerful father and media mogul Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin as Shiv's older brothers Kendall and Roman Roy, and Matthew Macfadyen as Shiv's dopey fiancé turned husband Tom Wambsgans.
Right out of the gate, "Succession" makes it clear that you're not going to like any of the main characters very much, even Shiv; when Logan ends up briefly hospitalized in the show's pilot, she and Roman deal with the somber occasion by getting into a fistfight in an unused presentation room in the medical facility. Shiv is cutthroat, ruthless, often funny, openly cruel to her husband (who isn't exactly a catch himself), and Snook plays her beautifully — there's a reason that the actress took home her first Emmy for the series' final season, which sees Shiv in a state of crisis before and after Logan's sudden death. "Succession" will always be at the top of Snook's resume, and that's for a good reason: it's great, and she's phenomenal in it.
Big Little Lies
Want to watch a show about mothers in a wealthy American enclave dealing with personal crises, but you're finished with "All Her Fault?" Give "Big Little Lies" a try. Based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling domestic thriller of the same name and adapted by David E. Kelley and the late, great Jean-Marc Vallée, "Big Little Lies" centers around a group of moms in California — Madeline McKenzie (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman), Renata Klein (Laura Dern), Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz), and newcomer Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) — who may or may not be involved in a murder. Though we know somebody was killed as soon as the show begins, the rest of the episodes explain not only who died, but how and why, and if you haven't seen the show, suffice to say it's darker than you might think ... and we won't spoil it here.
Season 2 of "Big Little Lies," which expands past the story told in Moriarty's book, isn't nearly as good as the blockbuster first season that won a ton of Emmys, including two acting awards for Kidman and her on-screen husband Alexander Skårsgard, who portrays Celeste's husband Perry Wright. Still, the entire show is a sharp look at motherhood, deep personal trauma, and the secrets people keep that can ultimately derail their entire lives ... just like "All Her Fault."
Apples Never Fall
Without getting into super-specific spoilers, the plot twist in "All Her Fault" is the result of a parent hiding a life-changing secret. That's also something you'll find in "Apples Never Fall," an original miniseries on Peacock that, as it happens, is also based on a bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty. The story opens as husband and wife Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening), who have worked for years running a tennis school, are ready to retire and enjoy their twilight years ... but when Joy goes missing, Stan and the couple's adult children Troy Delaney (Jake Lacy, who also appears in "All Her Fault"), Amy Delaney (Alison Brie), Logan Delaney (Conor Merrigan Turner), and Brooke Delaney (Essie Randles) are left wondering what happened. Not only is Joy gone, but before she vanished, she and Stan took in a mysterious young woman named Savannah (Georgia Flood) who apparently needed help, bringing up many more questions.
The answer here is incredibly complicated and involves one of Stan's students and his entire family, but we'll leave you to discover the big twist in "Apples Never Fall" on your own. Family secrets can lead to horrifying revelations, and if you were shocked by the twists and turns of "All Her Fault," you'll definitely get a kick out of "Apples Never Fall."
We Were Liars
Based on a 2014 novel by E. Lockhart, it took nearly a decade for an adaptation of "We Were Liars" to come to the small screen — specifically, Amazon Prime Video — but it was well worth the wait. With Emily Alyn Lind (previously known for her supporting role as Audrey Hope on HBO Max's "Gossip Girl" reboot) as the series protagonist Cadence "Cady" Sinclair Eastman, "We Were Liars" begins when Cady and the rest of her wealthy family prepare to spend yet another summer on the secluded Beechwood Island and Cady sets her sights on the handsome Gat Patil (Shubham Maheshwari), the nephew of her aunt Carrie's (Mamie Gummer) partner Ed Patil (Mike Flanagan regular Rahul Kohli). After a night where the titular "Liars" — Cady, Gat, and Cady's cousins Mirren and Johnny (Esther McGregor and Joseph Zada) — go to a boat party and Cady and Gat kiss for the first time, there's some sort of accident ... and when Cady wakes up, two months have passed and she has no memory whatsoever of the time that's gone by.
The trajectory of "We Were Liars" is twisted, insane at points, and a whole lot of fun — and just months after the show premiered in June 2025, it was renewed for a second season, meaning we might get to continue hanging out with Cady Sinclair. Complicated families hiding a litany of secrets are nothing new, whether you're watching "All Her Fault" or "We Were Liars," but they're always fascinating.
The Last Thing He Told Me
Released on Apple TV in 2023 and based on the bestselling novel by Laura Dave, Jennifer Garner leads "The Last Thing He Told Me" — marking one of her first major TV roles since she starred in the spy series "Alias" — as Hannah Hall, a woodworker living happily in California with her husband Owen Michaels ("Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and his daughter Bailey (Angourie Rice, also known for the 2024 "Mean Girls" musical reboot). That all changes suddenly when, one morning, Hannah wakes up to find Owen gone and a note left behind that simply says, in all caps, "PROTECT HER." This all becomes much more complicated when it turns out that Owen's software company, The Shop, is being investigated for fraud ... and the fact that Owen left a bag of cash and a separate note for Bailey.
At first, Hannah and Bailey do their best to lay low and avoid the mess created by Owen's disappearance, but eventually, they start traveling to places like Austin to uncover more and more details about Owen's past; as it turns out, he wasn't completely transparent with Hannah about his real identity, which also causes a personal crisis for Bailey. "The Last Thing He Told Me" is a wild ride with a perfectly cast Garner at the helm, and if "All Her Fault" left you baffled by its twist, "The Last Thing He Told Me" will provide yet another shocking revelation.
The Better Sister
Adapted from a 2019 novel by Alafair Burke as an exclusive series for Amazon Prime Video, the miniseries "The Better Sister" presents a fascinating albeit dark situation: what if two sisters shared a unique connection with one particular man who ends up getting murdered? Chloe Taylor (Jessica Biel) seems to have the perfect life with her husband Adam Macintosh (Corey Stoll) and her job as the editor-in-chief of a fictional magazine called The Real Thing, even if her relationship with her estranged sister Nicky Macintosh (Elizabeth Banks) — who just so happens to be Adam's ex-wife — is particularly difficult. When Adam is murdered, Chloe and Nicky are forced to reunite under genuinely terrible circumstances, and questions arise about who's responsible for Adam's shocking death.
Banks and Biel are electric on-screen together, especially with Banks playing against her typical buttoned-up type — and with a supporting cast that includes Matthew Modine, Gloria Reuben, Kim Dickens, Lorraine Toussaint, and "The West Wing" veteran Janel Moloney as Nicky and Chloe's mom, "The Better Sister" is definitely worth a watch. If the sibling dynamic in "All Her Fault" between Jake Lacy's Peter Irvine and his troubled brother and sister sparked your interest, try "The Better Sister."
Sharp Objects
The Irvine family in "All Her Fault" is hiding plenty of secrets, but they've got nothing on the Preaker family made famous by "Sharp Objects." Though Gillian Flynn, the book's original author, is likely best known for "Gone Girl" (which got a film adaptation courtesy of David Fincher in 2014), "Sharp Objects" is even darker than that tale, and in the HBO adaptation that released in 2018 thanks to Marti Noxon and Jean-Marc Vallée, Amy Adams takes on the role of troubled reporter Camille Preaker. Camille, who struggles with mental health problems and substance abuse, reluctantly agrees to return to her hometown of Wind Gap to investigate the brutal murders of two young girls; when she arrives, she immediately falls back into old patterns while staying in a house with her controlling Southern belle mother Adora Crellin (an astounding Patricia Clarkson) and her younger half-sister Amma Crellin (Eliza Scanlon).
As Camille investigates the murders of Natalie Keen and Ann Nash, she's drawn further and further into the darker side of Wind Gap, even as she tries to form a relationship with Amma and finds herself in an unexpected romance with Kansas City detective Richard Willis (Chris Messina). The twist ending of "Sharp Objects" does make "All Her Fault" look like child's play (literally), so if you're ready for an even darker tale, check out this incredible and critically acclaimed miniseries.
Little Fires Everywhere
Released on Hulu in early 2020 and based on the 2017 novel by Celeste Ng, "Little Fires Everywhere" focuses on two families as they try to coexist in a strange situation ... and the fallout that occurs when family secrets come to light. We learn, immediately, that the Richardson family house ends up on fire by the end of the story, so how do we get to that blazing inferno? Everything truly begins when Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), who notices a woman named Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood) sleeping in her car on the Richardson's street, invites Mia and Pearl to stay with her family — which includes Elena's husband Bill (Joshua Jackson), her sons Trip and Moody (Jordan Elsass and Gavin Lewis), and her daughters Lexie and Izzy (Jade Pettyjohn and Megan Stott). Pearl finds herself entranced by the Richardsons — especially Trip, a popular and athletic boy — and Mia, while concerned about Pearl's integration into the Richardson family, strikes up a special bond with Izzy, the black sheep of the family who wants to become an artist.
The way that "Little Fires Everywhere" concludes is both profound and shocking, and with great actresses like Witherspoon and Washington at the helm, you'll find yourself fascinated every step of the way. Even if you know "Little Fires Everywhere" ends in literal flames, the journey is worth it, and this domestic drama is perfect for fans of "All Her Fault."
The Perfect Couple
Based on a 2018 book by Elin Hilderbrand — a novelist who almost exclusively writes novels about wealthy residents of Nantucket — Netflix's original miniseries "The Perfect Couple" centers around a privileged family in crisis, just like "All Her Fault." As a firmly middle-class girl named Amelia Sacks ("Bad Sisters" standout Eve Hewson) prepares to marry into the Winbury family, led by successful writer Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and patriarch Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber), the wedding weekend finally arrives and everyone gathers at the Winbury home in Nantucket. After the rehearsal dinner, though, tragedy strikes when the maid of honor, Merritt Monaco ("The White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy), is found dead. So who's responsible? Does Amelia's groom Benji (Billy Howle) know anything, and what's going on with Benji's best friend and best man Shooter Dival (Ishaan Khatter)? Do the other Winbury brothers Thomas (Jack Reynor) or Will (Sam Nivola, another veteran of "The White Lotus") know more than they're letting on ... and why does Thomas' pregnant wife Abby (Dakota Fanning) seem like she's hiding something?
"The Perfect Couple" seems like a light-hearted romp — the show opens, for what it's worth, each episode with a synchronized dance number during the credits — but the story is twisted, dark, and has just as much intrigue as "All Her Fault." Plus, Kidman wears a particularly absurd wig; how can you resist that?
Mare of Easttown
The central theme of "All Her Fault" is the complexity of motherhood, something that's also addressed with nuance and respect by the HBO original miniseries "Mare of Easttown." Oscar and Emmy-winner Kate Winslet takes on the titular role of Marianne "Mare" Sheehan, who works as a detective in the Philadelphia suburb of Easttown, is shocked when she's asked to investigate the murder of a young teen mom named Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), even though she's still smarting over the fact that she was unable to solve the murder of a different young woman one year prior. To add to that, Mare has her own difficult relationship with being a mom; her son took his own life, and now, Mare is locked in a difficult custody battle for his child, leading her to indulge in substance abuse despite a history of addiction.
We won't spoil the absolutely unbelievable conclusion of "Mare of Easttown" here if you haven't watched this incredible miniseries yet, but with that said, Winslet is truly astounding, and she's surrounded by an all-star supporting cast that includes Julianne Nicholson as her best friend Lori, Jean Smart as Mare's mother Helen, Angourie Rice as Mare's daughter, Evan Peters as Mare's fellow detective Colin, and Guy Pearce as a local author named Richard Ryan. There's no question that "Mare of Easttown" is one of HBO's most popular miniseries, and its investigation into how difficult it is to be a mom — and the way society treats mothers, more to the point — certainly feels like it may have somewhat influenced a show like "All Her Fault."