Succession's Matthew Macfadyen Has A Theory About Shiv's Huge Finale Moment

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 10 — "With Open Eyes"

Even though trying to figure out who's going to "win" on a show like "Succession" feels like a ridiculous question, a new king was crowned during the series finale: Tom Wambsgans, played with oily perfection by Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen. After the Roy children — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — all try and fail to secure their late father Logan's (Brian Cox) vacant throne, it's Tom who takes over as the American CEO when Waystar Royco goes ahead with its sale to GoJo and its billionaire leader Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skårsgard). It could never be any of the Roy children, that much is certain... but for a man who's been called everything from "Midwestern" to "a striver" throughout the series, this is certainly a meteoric rise for Tom Wambsgans.

In the end, it's Shiv that propels Tom to the top spot; though Matsson originally promises the CEO spot to her, he turns on her and chooses Tom, and it's Shiv's tiebreaking vote that allows the sale to happen. Speaking to Variety, Macfadyen had some thoughts about exactly why Shiv did that.

When the interviewer, Kate Aurthur, pointed out that Shiv basically helps Tom rise to the top with her vote, Macfadyen had another take. "It's interesting, that, because a lot of people have said that," he replied. "But that was never in my head. And I don't know what Sarah thinks. But I don't think it was anything to do with helping Tom."