Franco Nero's Strangest Spaghetti Western Is Streaming For Free

Enzo Castellari's 1976 film "Keoma," which is available to watch for free on Plex, Tubi, and Pluto TV, isn't your typical spaghetti Western. It may incorporate many quintessential elements of the genre — first and foremost, Franco Nero's tragic gunslinger — but it does so in a way that's often surreal and allegorical. It took a different approach to its contemporaries, which perhaps isn't surprising when you consider that the genre's popularity was already declining in the '70s (the film arrived a decade after Sergio Corbucci's "Django," which is also streaming for free, and Sergio Leone's Dollar Trilogy starring Clint Eastwood), so fresh ideas were needed. In retrospect, "Keoma" can be heralded as one of the best twilight spaghetti Westerns, but its initial reception wasn't exempt from controversy.

One of the main talking points was Guido and Maurizio De Angelis's unconventional score, which contained a vocal track and English lyrics that served as narration: While some enjoyed the originality, others found it insufferable. Admittedly, Nero had a hand in that since he told the brothers he wanted something very Leonard Cohen-esque (deeply obscure and melancholic), and they certainly delivered on his request. But as divisive as it might be, it's hard to debate that the soundtrack created a poignant mood for the picture, effectively underlining its main themes of racism, identity, and redemption, among others.

Castellari has also been accused of relying too much on cinematic techniques such as slow motion, excessive use of close-ups, and panning shots, some of which were innovative at the time. Looking back, however, all those creative choices contributed to turning "Keoma" into a cult classic, heavily influencing a long line of filmmakers (Quentin Tarantino has always been a huge fan of Castellari's work), and giving us one of the most peculiar Westerns to ever come out of Italy.