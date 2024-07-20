The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Clint Eastwood's Dollars Trilogy

We imagine that at this point, Clint Eastwood needs no introduction. Actor, director, former mayor of Carmel-By-the-Sea — he does it all. Eastwood began his career in 1955, appearing as Jonesy in a Donald O'Connor comedy vehicle "Francis in the Navy." But he really made his mark on Hollywood when he started appearing in Westerns, his stoic glare a perfect match for the hypermasculine genre. "A Fistful of Dollars," "For A Few Dollars More," and "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" (often considered one of the best Westerns of all time) didn't just popularize what is now called the Spaghetti Western — they made Clint Eastwood a household name.

He acted in many other Western films, including "High Plains Drifter," "The Outlaw Josie Wales," and "Unforgiven," but he also branched out into other genres as his star power grew. Eastwood is perhaps equally well-known for playing Harry in "Dirty Harry," for example. In the early '70s, he stepped behind the camera as well, directing over 40 movies in the decades since. Over the course of his career, Eastwood has been nominated for 11 competitive Oscars, ultimately winning four (best director and best picture for "Unforgiven" and "Million Dollar Baby"). In 1995, he received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

In his mid-90s, he's just now beginning to show signs of slowing down his fast-paced career. His upcoming film "Juror #2," due to be released in late 2024 or 2025, is rumored to be his final project before retiring.