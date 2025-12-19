Avatar: Fire And Ash's Biggest Cliffhangers Explained (And What They Mean For Avatar 4)

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Even though it will be at least four years before we get another movie in James Cameron's epic "Avatar" saga, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" doesn't hesitate to leave big threads hanging. Some fans may have expected the third film in the franchise to act as the end of a trilogy, with the next two movies, currently slated for 2029 and 2031, delivering a new arc to wrap up the whole saga.

Instead, "Fire and Ash" plays more like a narrative repeat of "Avatar: The Way of Water," with lots of great new material for all the core characters but very little forward momentum when it comes to the overarching plot. Humanity still has a massive presence on Pandora, Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and her magic are still largely a mystery, and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is still fighting the same battles he's been fighting this whole time. Even the climax of "Fire and Ash" is basically a repeat of the finale of "The Way of Water," right down to the whale vs. ship battles, the eclipse, and Jake's duel with Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang).

While plenty climactic in its own right, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" passes the buck of major story development to its waiting successors. In the meantime, we have plenty of theories about what could be coming next, all tied to the big cliffhangers that "Fire and Ash" leaves dangling.