The Ending Of Avatar: Fire And Ash Explained

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

The "Avatar" franchise occupies a fascinating space within pop culture. Many will insist the series has made no significant cultural impact, yet without fail, these movies wind up being huge box office successes. It's not like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or "Star Wars" where people debate endlessly about the franchise's quality or where it will potentially go in the future. People go to the theater to watch them, stay quiet about them online, and then go about their business. It's kind of beautiful, in a way.

And if you're reading this article, then you must care a little bit about the series, because you want to learn more about the ending of "Avatar: Fire and Ash." The story picks up shortly after the events of "Avatar: The Way of Water" that saw Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family fend off Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and the Resources Development Administration from killing Tulkuns (the giant whale-like creatures). They succeed in that endeavor, but Jake loses one of his sons, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), in the process.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" picks up with a family still mourning, particularly Neteyam's brother Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), who blames himself for Neteyam's death. With a runtime exceeding three hours, there's a lot of ground to cover for "Fire and Ash," even if many of the plot beats feel similar to "Way of Water."