The Only Recap You Need Before Avatar: Fire And Ash
Following the visually stunning mega-hit "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 2022, James Cameron's "Avatar" series is beginning to run out of elements for the Na'vi to originate from, with the upcoming volume, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," set to go volcanic. Want a recap of the whole adventure before the fiery third installment hits theaters? Click above and watch our comprehensive recollection of all things "Avatar."
"Avatar: The Way Of Water" may have arrived just under thirteen years after its predecessor, but it did little to affect the huge numbers it brought in at the box office. The sequel made $2.320 billion worldwide, becoming the top release of 2022 and breaking plenty of pandemic-era box office records along the way. But now, what really matters is "Avatar: Fire And Ash." The film hopes to climb to equally auspicious heights as it continues the legacy of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his mate Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children – all while introducing fans to a brand-new flavor of Na'vi society brought to life with visual splendor.
Avatar: Fire and Ash will explode with fiery personality
"Avatar: Fire & Ash" sees the Sullys a year after being accepted into the seafaring Metkayina clan. Still mourning their eldest child Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Jake and Neytiri must cope with multiple pressures as they try to move forward with their lives. In the midst of their turmoil, the family cross paths with the volcano-dwelling Ash People.
The notably aggressive and emotionally darker Na'vi tribe team up with head of the Resources Development Administration (RDA) Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who still aims to strip Pandora of all its resources. Jake and company soon find themselves pitted against Varang (Oona Chaplin), who leads the Ash people and wants to protect them from any further harm.
Who will live, who will die, and will the Na'vi ever escape the clutches of the RDA? Find out when "Avatar: Fire & Ash" hits theaters on December 19.And if you want to know more, click our video above for the full skinny on the blue-skinned warrior tribe.