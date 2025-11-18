The Only Recap You Need Before Avatar: Fire And Ash

Following the visually stunning mega-hit "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 2022, James Cameron's "Avatar" series is beginning to run out of elements for the Na'vi to originate from, with the upcoming volume, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," set to go volcanic. Want a recap of the whole adventure before the fiery third installment hits theaters? Click above and watch our comprehensive recollection of all things "Avatar."

"Avatar: The Way Of Water" may have arrived just under thirteen years after its predecessor, but it did little to affect the huge numbers it brought in at the box office. The sequel made $2.320 billion worldwide, becoming the top release of 2022 and breaking plenty of pandemic-era box office records along the way. But now, what really matters is "Avatar: Fire And Ash." The film hopes to climb to equally auspicious heights as it continues the legacy of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his mate Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children – all while introducing fans to a brand-new flavor of Na'vi society brought to life with visual splendor.