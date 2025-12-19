AT&T Commercial Actress Milana Vayntrub Has A Secret Role In Marvel Rivals

For a while, AT&T commercials featuring Milana Vayntrub as plucky salesperson Lily were inescapable. They put the actress on the map, and she's put her fame to good use: Vayntrub sold steamy pictures of herself to raise funds for victims of the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. But that's far from the only notable thing she's done as of late, as gamers will be well aware of.

"Marvel Rivals" made waves when it was released in 2024. As a third-person shooter, gamers could play as their favorite Marvel characters while trying to blast bad guys as part of a team or in total free-for-all bouts. And if you play as Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, then you'll hear Vayntrub — she's great in the role, spouting off lines like "Eat nuts and kick butts!" The character may have enhanced strength and agility, but she's mostly known for communicating with squirrels and using them to help her defeat villains. That might sound underwhelming on paper, but Squirrel Girl is actually one of only a handful of Marvel characters who have single-handedly defeated Galactus.

That being said, this is a fun character by design. Squirrel Girl is definitely sillier than the other heroes in "Marvel Rivals." It's not out of the ordinary for her to spout off quippy one-liners in the heat of battle. The game's director actually allowed Vayntrub to utilize her background in improv comedy for the part, something she did previously while voicing Lúnda in "God of War Ragnarök." She told Behind the Voice: "They're always very thorough scripts, but to add a little bit here and there feels like just another way of embodying the character."