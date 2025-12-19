AT&T Commercial Actress Milana Vayntrub Has A Secret Role In Marvel Rivals
For a while, AT&T commercials featuring Milana Vayntrub as plucky salesperson Lily were inescapable. They put the actress on the map, and she's put her fame to good use: Vayntrub sold steamy pictures of herself to raise funds for victims of the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. But that's far from the only notable thing she's done as of late, as gamers will be well aware of.
"Marvel Rivals" made waves when it was released in 2024. As a third-person shooter, gamers could play as their favorite Marvel characters while trying to blast bad guys as part of a team or in total free-for-all bouts. And if you play as Doreen Green, aka Squirrel Girl, then you'll hear Vayntrub — she's great in the role, spouting off lines like "Eat nuts and kick butts!" The character may have enhanced strength and agility, but she's mostly known for communicating with squirrels and using them to help her defeat villains. That might sound underwhelming on paper, but Squirrel Girl is actually one of only a handful of Marvel characters who have single-handedly defeated Galactus.
That being said, this is a fun character by design. Squirrel Girl is definitely sillier than the other heroes in "Marvel Rivals." It's not out of the ordinary for her to spout off quippy one-liners in the heat of battle. The game's director actually allowed Vayntrub to utilize her background in improv comedy for the part, something she did previously while voicing Lúnda in "God of War Ragnarök." She told Behind the Voice: "They're always very thorough scripts, but to add a little bit here and there feels like just another way of embodying the character."
Milana Vayntrub has a long history with Squirrel Girl
Milana Vayntrub is an incredibly funny actress who has shown off her comedic chops in plenty of projects outside of those AT&T ads. From the hit series "Silicon Valley" to the horror comedy flick "Werewolves Within," you can find her in many places, but she's been long linked to the offbeat Marvel character Doreen Green — the AT&T commercial veteran almost played Squirrel Girl in a canceled Marvel show. In the 2010s, she was cast as the character in the ultimately axed live-action Marvel TV series "New Warriors." It would've been set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and focused on six young heroes trying to make a positive difference in the world. Sadly, the pilot went unaired, but she did get to embody Squirrel Girl elsewhere.
Vayntrub voices Squirrel Girl in the made-for-TV movie "Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors" and she went on to lend her vocal talents to a series of "Marvel Rising" shorts. She also played the character in a six-episode podcast series called "Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show." When Marvel needs a voice for Squirrel Girl, Vayntrub is clearly on speed dial, but she's still never had the opportunity to play her in live-action. The character remains up for grabs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although the chances of seeing Squirrel Girl in the MCU seem slim now, with the franchise currently focused on a pair of "Avengers" films and introducing new X-Men. Still, Vayntrub is getting plenty of work. Fans will be able to see her next in 2026's "Project Hail Mary" alongside Ryan Gosling.