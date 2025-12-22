10 Best Movies To Watch On A Plane

Whether you're reading this during the holiday season or gearing up for a summertime vacation, people travel a lot throughout the year, and you know what that means: you might get to watch a movie on a tiny screen while you're trapped inside a big metal tube sharing compressed air with a bunch of strangers. In all seriousness, watching movies while flying is high-key one of the best parts of the experience, whether you're on a long-haul flight with a seat-back TV or on a shorter trip with a fully loaded tablet. (Yes, of course you can read a book, but nothing passes the time quite like a great film.)

So what movies should you watch on these planes? That's actually a decently complicated question. First, you want to, perhaps, try to avoid anything particularly risqué; while Leonardo DiCaprio's movie "The Wolf of Wall Street" will eat up a lot of your travel time, it's also filled with nudity that might unsettle your fellow passengers (especially if they're younger). Second, about that, you do want something that might make a dent in said travel time, whether it's a 10-hour flight or a 3-hour flight; ideally, whatever you're watching will immerse you so much that you'll be surprised when the flight attendants ask you to stow your tray table and put your seat back in an upright position. Third, the movie can either be a familiar and cozy comfort watch or maybe something that takes place in an exotic locale to get you pumped up for your trip. Honestly, there's any number of pieces of criteria that make for a great plane movie; here are 10 excellent choices, if we do say do ourselves.