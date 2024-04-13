What Happened To Catch Me If You Can's Frank Abagnale Jr. In Real Life?

Sometimes, a story is so good that it skirts past the limitations of truth and enters the public consciousness as a kind of modern myth. Such is the case of Frank Abagnale Jr., the co-author and subject of "Catch Me if You Can," its 2002 Steven Spielberg film adaptation, and the subsequent Broadway show. All three versions claim to be based for the most part on Abagnale's real life — his time as a young con man forging checks across America and Europe and faking his way as everything from a Pan Am pilot to a U.S. attorney. As is often the case, though, reality is much less exciting than the myth Abagnale has become. "Catch Me If You Can" doesn't tell you everything about the true story.

When you're played by Leonardo DiCaprio at the peak of his cultural powers, it's hard for anyone to erase your dramatized version of events. One of the things you may notice after rewatching "Catch Me If You Can" is that Abagnale has a small cameo in the film. However, in the years since the movie's release, Abagnale — who as of this writing is still alive and running his own longstanding security consulting firm – has been the subject of intense scrutiny.

Several investigative journalists have dug into the claims he's made about himself and his criminal exploits since the premiere of "Catch Me If You Can," and they've revealed a troubling but unsurprising truth: Most of the things the self-espoused con man claims to have done may never have happened at all. And yet, despite overwhelming evidence that he's a complete fraud, Frank Abagnale Jr. has continued to live a high-profile life of celebrity status and expensive speaking engagements.