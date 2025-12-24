What The Cast Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Looks Like In Real Life

Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is widely considered one of the greatest animated series of all time, and that's due in no small part to how extraordinarily charismatic, alive, well-developed, and layered its main cast of characters is. This, in turn, means that a large amount of the show's success rests on the shoulders of the voice actors who brought those characters to life.

From Zach Tyler Eisen, who voiced Aang, to Mark Hamill, who voiced Fire Lord Ozai, "Avatar" had a stellar voice cast full of savvy performers who could handle themselves equally well in the show's comedic and dramatic moments. If the excellent work of the "Avatar" cast has piqued your curiosity about the faces behind the voices, we've put together a helpful guide about what each performer looks like in real life. Read on to find out about the actors who made you cry as a kid, and probably again as an adult.