All 9 Quentin Tarantino Movies, Ranked By Box Office

Quentin Tarantino isn't just a director or a guy whose comments on matters like Paul Dano's acting chops can break the internet. He's also become, over 30+ years in the filmmaking community, an institution whose every word and artistic move can inspire reverence, controversy, apathy, and every other emotion under the sun. Online film nerd domains salivate over every situation related to this man, whether it's Quentin Tarantino's alleged obsession with feet or his explanations of the finer intricacies of his various movies. You can't escape this guy's influence, for better and for worse.

His greatest lasting legacy, though, is the nine movies he's written and directed. From "Pulp Fiction" to "Django Unchained," Tarantino's motion pictures are what really drive his pop culture reputation. An insightful way to break down the varying levels of cultural impact his works have achieved is by ranking Tarantino's directorial efforts from lowest to highest grossing at the worldwide box office. Engaging in this exercise reaffirms the truth that not even Tarantino can make audiences rush out for just any kind of film. However, it also reinforces that his enduring appeal has propelled some very unorthodox movies to unexpected financial heights. The complexities of Quentin Tarantino's legacy are exemplified within this box office ranking. Grab yourself a Royale with cheese and dive into those nuances.

One note: the two "Kill Bill" movies, since they're considered a single motion picture by Tarantino, have their worldwide grosses combined for the purposes of this list.