Quentin Tarantino's Alleged Obsession With Feet, Explained

Even Quentin Tarantino's leading ladies (and men) have made jokes about the director's apparent foot fetish — or shared stories about what it's like to work with him and go shoeless on screen. While appearing on the Jonathan Ross Show in 2003 to discuss "Kill Bill," Uma Thurman fretted, "In this movie, it's a lot of foot. That's very embarrassing," before bemoaning that she hates one of her toes and how large it is.

As for Margot Robbie, she shared an ... interesting story about arriving on set to play doomed actress Sharon Tate with dirty feet, only for Tarantino to insist they stay that way for a close-up shot (in the film, Sharon goes to see one of her own films, takes off her shoes in the theater, and props them up on the seat in front of her, which it should be said is gross and something nobody should ever do in a public movie theater). In a Life in Looks video for Vogue in 2023 while promoting Barbie, Robbie explained why her character was barefoot before recalling, "But my feet were dirty because I'd been walking around set. They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, 'Don't. Don't clean them.' "Someone ran in to do it, and he was like, 'No, it's real. Keep it.'"

Meanwhile, in his 2020 SAG Awards acceptance speech — after winning an award for playing driver Cliff Booth in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" — Brad Pitt thanked some very special costars, shouting out "Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie's feet, Margaret Qualley's feet, Dakota Fanning's feet" before joking, "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." At least it sounds like the actors are comfortable enough to make jokes about it, at the end of the day.