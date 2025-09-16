The Only Fallout Recap You Need Before Season 2

War never changes, but Prime Video's "Fallout" adaptation sure does. The show's second season is taking its audience to the vast expanse of the Mojave Desert, and if you need a refresher on why, check out Looper's full Season 1 recap video above.

The first season of "Fallout" introduced the show's main trio, Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins). It explored the depths of underground vaults built to protect people from nuclear disaster, and journeyed through the irradiated wasteland that is America circa 2296. The show made some changes to the "Fallout" video game lore, but still brought along everything about the games that have made them so popular for the past 30 years. The adaptation managed to meet the expectation of most gamers while still opening up the "Fallout" universe to a new audience. Not every review of the season was glowing, but all in all, the first season of "Fallout" blew everyone away.

The first trailer for "Fallout" Season 2 revealed that the next batch of episodes is guaranteed to delight franchise fans, providing glimpses of the New Vegas Strip, power-armored combat, and the legendary Deathclaw. Season 2 might be even more of a fan's dream come true than Season 1, and it's possible that "Fallout" is just getting warmed up.