The Only Fallout Recap You Need Before Season 2
War never changes, but Prime Video's "Fallout" adaptation sure does. The show's second season is taking its audience to the vast expanse of the Mojave Desert, and if you need a refresher on why, check out Looper's full Season 1 recap video above.
The first season of "Fallout" introduced the show's main trio, Lucy (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins). It explored the depths of underground vaults built to protect people from nuclear disaster, and journeyed through the irradiated wasteland that is America circa 2296. The show made some changes to the "Fallout" video game lore, but still brought along everything about the games that have made them so popular for the past 30 years. The adaptation managed to meet the expectation of most gamers while still opening up the "Fallout" universe to a new audience. Not every review of the season was glowing, but all in all, the first season of "Fallout" blew everyone away.
The first trailer for "Fallout" Season 2 revealed that the next batch of episodes is guaranteed to delight franchise fans, providing glimpses of the New Vegas Strip, power-armored combat, and the legendary Deathclaw. Season 2 might be even more of a fan's dream come true than Season 1, and it's possible that "Fallout" is just getting warmed up.
New answers and new questions in New Vegas
We already have quite a few details about "Fallout" Season 2, but every new piece of information brings along new questions. The season is headed to New Vegas, and we know that the production is once again going all-in on elaborate sets and props. Aside from the New Vegas Strip itself, longtime "Fallout" fans are itching to see Freeside, a popular location from "Fallout: New Vegas," that the show reportedly constructed for some of the scenes in Season 2.
There are also some major story and casting mysteries surrounding the upcoming season. We're all still waiting to get a look at the — excuse the pun — fallout of Cooper Howard's (Goggins) discovery that Vault-Tec and his wife planned to drop the bombs themselves. Plus Macaulay Culkin is joining the new season, and – noticing Culkin's resemblance to Arcade Gannon, a popular companion character from the games — some fans started speculating about what other "New Vegas" characters might appear in Season 2.
The new season of "Fallout" will have the answers, but it's also going to supply plenty of new questions because Season 3 has already been greenlit by Prime Video. If you want to be fully caught up on all the "Fallout" lore that will be important heading into Season 2, make sure to check out Looper's full Season 1 recap video above.