The Nun: The True Story Behind The Conjuring Prequel Explained

Set in "The Conjuring" universe, the supernatural expanded universe centered around a fictionalized version of real-world paranormal investigators and self-proclaimed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, "The Nun" is a prequel that expands on the "Conjuring" universe lore. Like many of the tales in "The Conjuring" universe, "The Nun" was inspired by the real Warrens' accounts of their supernatural shenanigans. The film, which takes place mostly in the 1950s in a remote Romanian abbey and exists to build out the backstory of "Conjuring" universe demon Valak and stars Taissa Farmiga (sister of Lorraine Warren actor Vera Farmiga) as its main protagonist, Sister Irene, a young nun still in her novitiate sent with Father Burke (Demián Bichir) to investigate a death on the grounds. As the story progresses, we learn the abbey was once home to an occult-obsessed Dark Ages aristocrat whose fascination ultimately summoned the demon Valak by way of a rift on the grounds.

While "The Nun" exists as a complete work of fiction predating the in-universe Warrens' encounter with the malevolent entity, the concept behind it was inspired by their real counterparts' investigation of a haunting near Borley Church and Borley Rectory in Essex, England; events recounted by Ed Warren in Gerald Brittle's biography of the pair, "The Demonologist: The Extraordinary Career of Ed and Lorraine Warren." Referring to Borley as "the most haunted area in England" and a "virtual doorway to the supernatural," Ed claimed. "Both Lorraine and I have seen the Borley nun walking along the road," he said, adding he had plans to snap a photo of her on an upcoming trip.