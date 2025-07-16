Ghost Hunter Dies In Eerie Circumstances Traveling With Annabelle Doll

A paranormal investigator has passed away while touring with the real-life "haunted" Annabelle doll. Dan Rivera, a producer for Netflix's "28 Days Haunted" and an investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), died at the age of 54 in his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania hotel room while touring the United States with the alleged demonic doll. Sadly, this isn't a clickbait-y promotion for the upcoming "The Conjuring: Last Rites," but an all too real tragedy.

The "Devils on the Run" tour took Annabelle, which served as the inspiration for the doll featured in "The Conjuring" film series and "Annabelle" spinoff movies, from city to city for the first time ever, so that people from all over the country could see the famous horror toy. In an interview with I95 Rock earlier this year, Rivera spoke about having an unusual experience after he handled the doll: "After I moved that doll from the case ... I had to leave the museum that evening because my leg started shaking really bad," he recalled. "And I started getting these cold sweats so I had to leave the museum and I never felt anything like that before."

Fellow NESPR member Ryan Buell posted a tribute to Rivera on TikTok: "We are all currently grieving the loss of our friend, and we ask people to respect his friends and family during this time." Rivera's exact cause of death remains unknown, and he is survived by his wife Sarah and their four children.