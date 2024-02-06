Avatar 6 & 7 Teased: Why James Cameron Has No Plans To End The Series Soon

James Cameron was a big winner at this year's Saturn Awards, with "Avatar: The Way of Water" taking home four trophies, including one for best science fiction film. While at the event, Cameron also teased the future of the franchise. Everyone's anticipating "Avatar 3" next up on the docket, but the auteur already has his sights set on "Avatar 6" and "Avatar 7."

Cameron spoke with People about the franchise and admitted that while progress has been good, he can't steer it forever. "We're fully written through movie five, and I've got ideas for six and seven, although I'll probably be handing the baton on at that point," the filmmaker explained. "I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we're enjoying what we're doing. We're loving it. We get to work with great people."

It's far too early to speculate what "Avatar 6" and beyond could be about. Some fans have theorized the film series draws from Chinese philosophy, with "Avatar 3" somehow centering around fire. Cameron previously teased how "Avatar 3" will focus on a Na'vi tribe connected to fire, known as the Ash People, and they'll be more malevolent than what we've seen of them so far. Pandora is a big planet, and with Cameron's plans, the movies might just explore every facet of it.