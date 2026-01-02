10 Star Trek Deleted Scenes That Would Have Changed Everything

"Star Trek" is one of the greatest science fiction franchises ever, and is remarkably still going after nearly 60 years on television and at the movies. Created by Gene Roddenberry, the franchise has employed some of the brightest sci-fi writers TV and film have ever seen and filmmakers who made careers out of telling complex and dramatic stories. But like any good science fiction story, a "Star Trek" tale on screen is a complicated process to assemble; with large-scale sets, elaborate wardrobes, and of course, cutting-edge special effects which must be good enough to immerse the audience and make them believe they are in a far-off future.

With so much involved, every "Star Trek" production goes through a long journey from the page to the screen. What we wind up with in theaters or on television isn't always the full story. There are often many deleted scenes, whether they were removed for reasons relating to time, budget, or because they simply weren't working. Because this is "Star Trek," a fictional universe that spans multiple shows, a dozen or more movies, and hundreds of years of continuity, there are inevitably some deleted scenes that, had they been included, would have made monumental changes to the franchise. Here is a list of ten such deleted scenes that would have changed "Star Trek" forever.