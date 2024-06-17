The Reason Kirstie Alley's Saavik Wasn't In Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Before Kirstie Alley became a major star, she went to the stars as Saavik, a major new addition to the "Star Trek" franchise in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Though the character was notably emotionless, Alley made a co-star furious in the controversial scene where she spontaneously shed a tear at Spock's (Leonard Nimoy) funeral, and there's no telling what she might have done in subsequent movies if it wasn't for the fact that she never returned to the role. "The Wrath of Khan" was Alley's only chance to explore the character, and Saavik was played by Robin Curtis in subsequent appearances.

The reason Alley didn't end up returning is as simple as it is time-tested in the industry: Money disagreements. In a 2016 interview with StarTrek.com, Alley opened up about the situation and her reaction to it. According to her, the makers of "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" attempted to reel her in with a lower paycheck — but with increased screen time.

"It doesn't work," Alley said. "I'm not trying to sound ungrateful at all, because what they paid me when you did your first job is fine. But it wasn't like it was a massive amount of money, trust me. It just wasn't. And so that never made sense to me. Like, 'You're not paying as much as the first one, and it's a bigger role?' It just didn't make sense to me. I don't think I said, 'Pass.' I know I wouldn't have gone just, 'Pass, forget it.' I feel like what I said was, 'Okay, I don't get this.' And when we queried it sort of gently, like, 'Why would you offer someone less money for a bigger role?'"