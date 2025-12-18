Who Is The Major In Manifest? Her Identity Explained

The Major on "Manifest" is actually a woman named Kathryn Fitz, played by Elizabeth Marvel. She has a PhD in psychology from Harvard, is a psychological warfare specialist, and has spent 30 years in Black Ops. By the time we meet her, not too far into the timeline of "Manifest," she is a Major-General in the U.S. Army who takes a calculated interest in the passengers on Montego Air Flight 828 when it returns after disappearing for five and a half years.

Fitz starts researching the passengers and even abducts 11 of them, conducting psychologically torturous experiments on them in order to better understand the telepathic Calling phenomenon that the passengers are experiencing. The passengers she kidnaps are either from other countries or have no families — in other words, the ones no one will realize are missing. Fitz wants to figure out a way to weaponize the passengers' Callings.

Cal Stone (Jack Messina), who has stronger Callings than the other 828ers and who Fitz calls the "Holy Grail" of her research, realizes what Fitz is doing, and as a result, the abducted passengers are eventually freed by Cal's father, Ben (Josh Dallas), his aunt, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and others. After her experiments collapse, Fitz stays in New York in part to pose as passenger Saanvi Bahl's (Parveen Kaur) therapist, a psychiatrist called Ellen Ragier, and gather intelligence on Saanvi's research by getting Saanvi to tell her all about what she's doing.