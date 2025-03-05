NCIS Season 22: Where Do Jimmy Palmer And Jessica Knight Stand After Episode 14?

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 14 — "Close to Home"

To say things are a little weird between exes Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is an understatement. They broke up so that Knight could pursue a job at Camp Pendleton back in the finale of Season 21 — a huge change for her – but she's already returned to Washington, leaving them both with the awkward prospect of having to move on romantically in full view of one another.

In "Close to Home," Jimmy's developed a crush on his neighbor, Wendy Hill (Erinn Hayes). That attraction becomes extremely knotty when the team begins to suspect that Wendy is a serial killer called the Saratoga Specter and the person who buried lots of money out in the woods. Jimmy throws a house party to collect DNA, and the team runs it through the lab. Just as things are getting steamy between Jimmy and Wendy, the team bursts in to arrest her. Even worse: Jessica's the one to slap the cuffs on. When Jimmy later approaches Jessica to thank her for looking out for him, she just says that this is what family does.

Where do they all go from here? Brian Dietzen shared some thoughts with TV Insider. "I think there might be some battles there between, do I want to try and move on to someone else, or is there ever a time when we would re-explore this thing as well?" he said about Knight and Jimmy's relationship, now complicated by Wendy. It looks like hope springs eternal — and that this three-way tangle isn't settled by any means.