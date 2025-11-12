NCIS Just Confirmed What Fans Have Been Saying About Torres And Knight For Years

Should Jessica Knight and Nick Torres get together? That's the question some "NCIS" fans have begun to ask as they pick up on the chemistry between the two of them — and the results have been mixed, to say the least. The fact that Nick dated Jessica's sister Robin (Lilan Bowden) obviously makes the whole situation kind of awkward, but one of the main sticking points for viewers is that it's not what they want for Jessica as a character. "Not cool to make Jess the pass around girl in the office if they are headed that way?" remarked u/No_Calligrapher2005. She was, of course, with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) for a little while, though "NCIS" Season 22 gave fans an update on Jessica and Jimmy's relationship, confirming that it's no longer romantic.

The door is seemingly wide open for Jessica and Nick to couple up, but some fans feel that it's too soon. As u/10robins pointed out on Reddit, the most successful "NCIS" couples have taken their time to get together. "The reason a lot of people loved the Ziva/Tony and Kensi/Deeks stories was that they were a slow burn. We got to see WHY and HOW they fell in love. With these current stories, there's none of that." Are Nick and Jessica truly meant to be? Some fans are behind the idea, but the writers will have to come up with something that feels more natural if they want to get the full fandom on board.