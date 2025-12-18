10 Controversial Star Wars Costumes That Divided Audiences From Day One

If there's one thing Star Wars fans love, it's arguing about Star Wars. Most of the time, that comes in the form of movie rankings, who shot first, and whether or not the prequels are any good. But in a franchise so massive and sprawling, why limit yourself? You can find controversy in any corner of the galaxy far, far away, including the very garments the characters wear on screen.

Yes, today we're talking about Star Wars costumes — specifically the ones that drew ire, split audiences, or, in some cases, were just straight-up bad ideas from the start. While you might not think of costuming first when naming the most memorable things about the franchise, it should be right up there in the discussion alongside lightsaber battles, the Force, and John Williams' iconic score.

From Darth Vader's costume to Stormtrooper masks, Jedi robes, Princess Leia's famous "A New Hope" outfit, the many exceptional outfits of Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy and Mon Mothma in "Andor," and everything in between, this is a series with countless recognizable fits. With that vast number comes the inevitability of polarizing choices. Let's take a look at 10 Star Wars costumes that divided audiences from day one.