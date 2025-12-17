Stephen King's Underrated 2-Season Supernatural Horror Series Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Films like "The Shining," "The Green Mile," "The Shawshank Redemption," and "It" have become iconic for good reason, but many of the scariest Stephen King adaptations were actually made for the small screen. Some TV shows based on King's work have flown under the radar, and that's absolutely the case for the Hulu anthology series "Castle Rock," which came out in 2018 and is now available to stream on Netflix. It's not based on one particular book, but rather an iconic setting.

Produced by J.J. Abrams and King himself, "Castle Rock" takes place in the titular, fictional Maine town created by the prolific horror author. It was first used in King's 1979 novel "The Dead Zone" and has served as the setting for many other tales since. While Castle Rock isn't the only fictional place that King has developed for his books, it's become a center point of sorts. The location of other places — like Shawshank State Prison and Derry — are referred to by their proximity to Castle Rock.