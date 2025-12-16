Before The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki Starred In A Spin-Off Of A Classic '80s Sitcom

Johnny Galecki had a long, established acting career behind him when he joined "The Big Bang Theory." He got his start as a child actor, and the role he took on just before he became a household name stemmed from a successful '80s sitcom — "Head of the Class." When that classic ended after five seasons, one-season wonder teacher Billy MacGregor (played by actor Billy Connolly) spun off into his own solo sitcom called "Billy." In it, MacGregor moves on from educating high school kids and switches coasts — heading to California from New York. The Scottish man gets a job at a community college, where he finds his work permit has expired, threatening his citizenship status. He enters into an in-name only green card marriage with Mary (actor Marie Marshall), a divorcee who happens to have an illegally-built spare room for him to use and a big mortgage to pay off. Galecki plays the eldest of Mary's three children — the rebellious David.

"Billy" lasted for only 13 episodes before the ABC network pulled the plug. Its cast would quickly scatter to the wind. But the death of "Billy" resulted in a major boon for Galecki — who would soon find himself happily ensconced in the bosom of another sitcom clan.