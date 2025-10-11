Roseanne Had A Devastating Backup Plan If Johnny Galecki Didn't Return For A Cameo

When "Roseanne" reconvened for a follow-up series that would eventually be rebranded as "The Conners," there was just one fly in the ointment: Johnny Galecki. The actor who would go on to become a huge star thanks to his role as the highly intelligent Leonard Hofstadter in "The Big Bang Theory" played David Healy in "Roseanne" back in the 1990s, and he was last seen united in wedded bliss with Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert). "The Big Bang Theory" was still running when the new "Roseanne" series was getting off the ground, so there was a chance that Galecki may not be able to reprise the role of David, even in a guest capacity. What would they have done had this been the case?

During an interview with TVLine, Sara Gilbert revealed that there was a failsafe in place should Galecki be unable or unwilling to return. "The backup plan was going to be [Darlene] dealing with the heartbreak of him being an absent father," she revealed. "Darlene would have plans for him to show up, he would say he was going to show up, and then he wouldn't show up. I was still going to deal with the relationship, but it would not have been the same without him." In the end, Galecki came back for a handful of episodes. According to Gilbert, we would have seen a lot more of him had it not been for his other commitments. "I think if Johnny didn't have an empire to run, he would've certainly been in more episodes," she said.