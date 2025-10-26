Johnny Galecki And Roseanne Teamed Up For This Forgotten Movie Before Their Hit Sitcom

Johnny Galecki joined the cast of "Roseanne" in Season 4 as David, a recurring role he'd play for the remainder of the show's original run, while also returning for the 2018 revival season. His first episode as David aired in January 1992. However, that wouldn't be the first project that Galecki and Roseanne Barr ever did together. In fact, just two months prior, a movie called "Backfield in Motion" aired on ABC that starred both Barr and Galecki, marking their debut as castmates.

In "Backfield in Motion," Barr plays Nancy Seavers, a recently widowed single mother who moves to a new town with her son, Tim (Galecki). The pair discover that the town's entire identity is its local high school football team. Not content to just have Tim join the team while she's forced to play the role of sidelined sports mom, Nancy fights for a mother-and-son game to match the town's existing father-and-son game. Barr's then husband Tom Arnold plays the school's vice principal.