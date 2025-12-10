Little Disasters Review: A Tense Domestic Thriller About The Anxieties Of Motherhood
The following article contains mentions of mental health and child abuse.
This year has blessed us with some pretty great TV shows based on thriller novels, including "The Better Sister," "All Her Fault" (which Looper reviewed recently), and now "Little Disasters." Adapted from Sarah Vaughan's 2020 novel by the same name, "Little Disasters" follows a mother named Jess (Diane Kruger) who seems to have it all: a loving husband named Ed (JJ Feild), three beautiful kids, and an amazing home. But everything is thrown into question when Jess brings her youngest child, Betsey, to the emergency room for what she claims is some sort of illness. Jess is surprised to find her estranged doctor friend Liz (Jo Joyner) working the night shift, and when Liz discovers that Betsey actually has a skull fracture and suspects Jess of hiding the full truth from her, she gets social services involved.
What follows is a suspense-filled journey to find the truth about what happened to Betsey. Much of the tension comes from Jess and Liz's complex history, along with those of their close-knit friends and families. Years before Betsey's injury, Jess and Liz met in a prenatal class along with their other friends, Charlotte (Shelley Conn) and Mel (Emily Taaffe). Their friendships shift over the years due to various personal dramas — including Charlotte's long-standing friendship with Ed that started in college — and we watch as they grapple with the possibilities of what could've happened to Betsey. Did Jess accidentally hurt her baby in a moment of stress? Or was it something far more sinister?
A look at how messy relationships can get
While the mystery surrounding Betsey drives the plot of "Little Disasters," the show is also compelling in the way it unpacks the complicated relationships at the heart of the story. Jess, Liz, Charlotte, and Mel have what some might describe as a normal friendship with plenty of ups and downs (though it could be argued that some of their "downs" are more like friendship dealbreakers in real life). The series does a great job of showing how these shifts affect the choices the women make, and the women's separate families and personal issues create even more tension among the group.
The most notable of these issues is, of course, Jess' mental health. It's obvious that she's dealing with some sort of anxiety, and as we learn more about what happened on the day Betsey was hurt, we get a clearer picture of what exactly is going through Jess' mind. These days, it's common knowledge that motherhood is hard and can really take a toll on your state of mind, but "Little Disasters" shines a light on the dangers of unchecked mental health — especially when children are in the picture.
The talented cast helps sell these complex dynamics, with Diane Kruger, Jo Joyner, Shelley Conn, and Emily Taaffe each giving impressive, layered performances. The supporting players — especially JJ Feild, Chizzy Akudolu who plays social worker Lucy, and Robert Gilbert as Detective Rustin — each do their part to maintain the suspense as secrets come to light and more questions are raised. There are a few moments where the plot becomes a bit convoluted, but the strong performances keep us plugged into the drama and eager to find out what happens next.
Not totally faithful to the book, but that's okay
Like many book-to-screen adaptations, some things that are central to the book are either changed or totally left out in "Little Disasters." For example, minor characters and subplots are either disregarded completely or absorbed into other storylines. That's not to say the changes are bad — you wouldn't miss these things if you hadn't read the book, but it's definitely noticeable if you have.
The source material is very internal, with much of the narration taking place inside characters' heads. I wondered how this would be handled in the adaptation, and it's done pretty well through the use of talking heads from interviews with the social workers. Unfortunately in other places, these internal thoughts are turned into clunky dialogue that feels awkward. Overall, though, "Little Disasters" manages to turn a complicated narrative into a cohesive and thought-provoking story about the importance of maternal mental health.
"Little Disasters" premieres on Paramount+ on December 11.
If you or anyone you know needs help with mental health or may be a victim of child abuse, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website
- The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.