Little Disasters Review: A Tense Domestic Thriller About The Anxieties Of Motherhood

The following article contains mentions of mental health and child abuse.

This year has blessed us with some pretty great TV shows based on thriller novels, including "The Better Sister," "All Her Fault" (which Looper reviewed recently), and now "Little Disasters." Adapted from Sarah Vaughan's 2020 novel by the same name, "Little Disasters" follows a mother named Jess (Diane Kruger) who seems to have it all: a loving husband named Ed (JJ Feild), three beautiful kids, and an amazing home. But everything is thrown into question when Jess brings her youngest child, Betsey, to the emergency room for what she claims is some sort of illness. Jess is surprised to find her estranged doctor friend Liz (Jo Joyner) working the night shift, and when Liz discovers that Betsey actually has a skull fracture and suspects Jess of hiding the full truth from her, she gets social services involved.

What follows is a suspense-filled journey to find the truth about what happened to Betsey. Much of the tension comes from Jess and Liz's complex history, along with those of their close-knit friends and families. Years before Betsey's injury, Jess and Liz met in a prenatal class along with their other friends, Charlotte (Shelley Conn) and Mel (Emily Taaffe). Their friendships shift over the years due to various personal dramas — including Charlotte's long-standing friendship with Ed that started in college — and we watch as they grapple with the possibilities of what could've happened to Betsey. Did Jess accidentally hurt her baby in a moment of stress? Or was it something far more sinister?