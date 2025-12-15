Why Dune's Fremen Characters Have Blue Eyes

The sandworms might be the most iconic inhabitants of Arrakis from "Dune," but they aren't the most important natives on the planet. The Fremen are the human tribes who live in the desert and ride the worms through the sand. Thanks to generations of survival in the harsh climate, the Fremen became some of the fiercest warriors in the entire galaxy.

Fremen are easy to spot because every single one of them has blue eyes. They aren't born this way, but continuous exposure to the desert's Spice eventually changes the color of their eyes. In all of Frank Herbert's "Dune" books, we meet a number of characters who've had their eyes changed by the Spice, and sometimes even the whites of their eyes and their irises have turned blue.

Changing eye color is one of the many side effects of Spice consumption, and it's not exclusive to the Fremen. Anyone who eats or drinks enough Spice will eventually have their eyes turn blue. In the lore of "Dune," the changing color is a relatively unimportant side effect of Spice consumption, but there's a reason Frank Herbert worked it into the story.