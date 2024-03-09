Characters That Were Cut From The Dune Franchise
Contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two"
Frank Herbert's "Dune" hit store shelves in 1965 and quickly became one of the most successful and popular sci-fi novels ever. Several sequels followed, including "Dune Messiah" and "Children of Dune." Herbert and other authors continued to expand the franchise with numerous spin-offs and standalone stories.
As you'd expect from such a triumphant series, "Dune" has been adapted in various mediums: video games, comics, television series, and movies. The first major project to bring the story to the big screen came in 1984, with David Lynch directing. Several television miniseries on Syfy followed, including "Frank Herbert's Dune" in 2000 and "Frank Herbert's Children of Dune" in 2003.
Arguably, the most acclaimed adaptation is Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" and its 2024 sequel, "Dune: Part Two," which blew everyone away at the box office. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac, the cast is huge, but even with all those names, the movies still leave out some important figures from the novel. Here are the characters that Villeneuve cut from his films.
Alia
Alia is missing from "Dune," but "Dune 2" briefly features Anya-Taylor Joy as the character in one of Paul Atreides' visions of the future. In contrast to the book, she has not been born yet, likely due to the story's timeline being shortened in the movie. The character is Paul's sister and later becomes one of his closest allies. She has supernatural abilities because her mother drank the Water of Life — a poisonous liquid that Bene Gesserit followers consume to become Reverend Mothers — and is often seen as an abomination by religious zealots.
Despite Alia's young age, she plays a prominent role in Paul's early efforts to assume power. After the Battle of Arrakeen, she spends her time mercifully killing the wounded enemies so that the Fremen can reclaim the moisture from their bodies. This earns her the nickname St. Alia of the Knife. Alia remains an important figure throughout the next two novels and acts as regent to her brother's children.
Alicia Witt portrayed Alia in the 1984 David Lynch movie. Meanwhile, Laura Burton and Daniela Amavia have brought the character to life on television as part of the miniseries "Dune" and "Children of Dune."
Count Fenring
Count Hasimir Fenring appears throughout the original Frank Herbert novel as a close friend and trusted servant of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. Married to the powerful Bene Gesserit Lady Margot, Fenring has a reputation throughout the known universe as a dangerous and highly effective killer. Throughout the novel, he acts as an ambassador and representative of the Emperor, facilitating the handover of power on Arrakis and influencing events behind the scenes.
The character plays an important part in the first novel and is even ordered by the Emperor to assassinate Paul Atreides. He refuses to carry out this task and instead accompanies Shaddam IV to the prison planet Salusa Secundus in exile. Count Fenrig also has significant roles in some other "Dune" novels, including the prequel series, "Prelude to Dune." Hasimir is missing from David Lynch's 1984 movie adaptation and only briefly appears in 2000's "Frank Herbert's Dune." Denis Villeneuve's "Dune 2" cut a huge Marvel actor who might have signed on to play Count Fenring.
Guild Navigators
Unlike many other characters cut from the "Dune" franchise, the Guild Navigators are not all necessarily named individuals but rather a collective. They form part of the Spacing Guild, the organization holding a monopoly over interstellar travel within the known universe. This makes them a hugely influential group, and they have a vast amount of control over trade and the economy.
Guild Navigators are mentioned in "Dune" but are not fully shown until "Dune Messiah." They are heavily mutated humans who have consumed large amounts of spice. This gives them a narrow form of prescience; they can briefly see the future and safely navigate folded space in Heighliners, allowing almost instantaneous travel between worlds.
While they are not directly involved in politics, Guild Navigators and the wider Spacing Guild wield considerable power to ensure that events play out to suit their needs. Yet, they have not appeared in Denis Villeneuve's series despite being present in earlier adaptations.
Captain Aramsham
Captain Aramsham, a member of the Imperial Sardaukar forces under the command of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, plays a vital part in the events of "Dune." Initially tasked with infiltrating a spice smuggling gang to get close to Paul Atreides in a plot to assassinate the Fremen leader, he later leads Sardaukar troops in their attempts to prevent Fremen from seizing more power on Arrakis and is seen as a capable warrior.
During one such battle during the Desert War, Paul gets the better of Aramsham, defeating his foe and using a power known as the Voice to force Aramsham to surrender. This leads to the captain returning to Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV in shame, having failed his mission. As punishment, he is exiled to Salusa Secundus, but it is unclear exactly what his fate was after Paul rose to power.
The character has yet to appear in any screen adaptation of the story. That means those whose only familiarity with the property is the movies and TV series are unlikely to know who he is.
Czigo
Czigo is an individual within the novel "Dune" who comes close to killing Paul Atreides and Lady Jessica. Following House Harkonnen's betrayal of House Atreides, the twisted Mentat Piter de Vries sends the pair out into the desert to die at the command of big bad guy Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Two men are chosen for this role, a guard called Kinet and the pilot Czigo.
The two Harkonnen henchmen are almost successful in their plan but are ultimately killed when Paul and Jessica escape their bonds. Czigo and Kinet fight among themselves after Jessica uses the Voice to distract them. When only Czigo remains alive, Jessica convinces him to cut Paul's bonds and set him free in the desert, promising she will let Czigo do whatever he wants with her. As soon as his legs are cut loose, Paul quickly ends Czigo's life with a powerful kick to his chest.
This marks the first time Paul kills somebody and demonstrates his martial arts skills. Absent from Denis Villeneve's take on the story, Humberto Elizondo played the character in David Lynch's movie.
Kinet
Like his fellow House Harkonnen soldier Czigo, Kinet — aka Scarface — is chosen by Piter de Vries to murder Paul Atreides and Lady Jessica after the death of Duke Leto I. Aware that Jessica is a Bene Gesserit, who can use the Voice to compel those around her to do her bidding, the two guards are specifically picked because they aren't vulnerable to her skill. Kinet is deaf and Jessica is gagged to prevent her from talking.
Unbeknownst to House Harkonnen and its troops, Jessica has trained Paul to use the Voice, and he commands Czigo to remove his mother's gag. In turn, Jessica manipulates her captives into fighting among themselves to take her for their own (both had suggested earlier that they want to rape her).
Kinet strikes against Czigo first, intending to kill him with a knife. However, his fellow guard blocks the attack and retaliates with a deadly blow, spelling the end for Kinet. Actor Ramón Menéndez portrayed the soldier in the 1984 adaptation, though he didn't appear in Denis Villeneuve's version.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Esmar Tuek
In the novel, Esmar Tuek is a spice smuggler on Arrakis, illegally gathering and exporting the substance outside the usual channels. Yet, he keeps his position and establishes his authority further when Duke Leto Atreides I takes over the planet's administration. In exchange for receiving a share of the proceeds from the illegal trade, the Duke promises to turn a blind eye to smugglers' actions, further cementing Tuek as a significant player on Arrakis.
He eventually comes undone due to the Harkonnen plot that sees the Great House join forces with Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. The attack on House Atreides in Arrakeen leaves several of the family's key allies dead, including Tuek, although a few escape and are hidden in the desert by the smuggler's son, Staban. Pavel Kríz portrayed the character in the 2000 miniseries, with Tuek being completely absent from any film adaptation thus far.
Ramallo
When Paul Atreides and Lady Jessica escape their captives and flee into the desert, they come across the Fremen village of Sietch Tabr. Among the leaders of this Sietch are Stilgar and the Reverend Mother Ramallo, a spiritual figure who acts as a guide and religious leader to the Fremen living in the area. Despite being unwell and coming to the end of her life, Ramallo offers aid to Paul and Jessica.
With the Fremen of Sietch Tabr pushed deeper into the desert due to Harkonnen's attacks, Ramallo accepts that she is too old and frail to evade the pursuing forces. Rather than attempt to flee and die in the process, she undergoes an ancient Bene Gesserit ritual that sees Jessica absorb the memories and thoughts of Ramallo and all previous Reverend Mothers after drinking the Water of Life. The character appeared in David Lynch's 1984 movie and the 2000 miniseries, played by Silvana Mangano and Drahomíra Fialková, respectively.
Otheym
Throughout the first "Dune" novel and its sequels, Otheym becomes one of Paul Atreides' most loyal and ferocious fighters. The seasoned warrior is entirely devoted to his leader and plays an essential role in Paul assuming power on Arakkis and later becoming Emperor of the Known Universe. Otheym is a member of the Fedaykin, a group of elite death commandos, and works to train other Fremen soldiers in the martial art known as the Weirding Way.
As one of the first Fedaykin, Otheym is trained by Paul at Sietch Tabr and works tirelessly as part of Muad'Dib's jihad, spreading the Fremen religion and the Atreides Empire across the Known Universe. He returns in later novels and helps Paul fend off assassination plots and coups, even when he contracts a deadly disease that stops him from fighting. Although the character is missing from Denis Villeneuve's adaptation, he was previously played by Honorato Magaloni and Jakob Schwarz in other releases.
Harah
Before the story of "Dune" takes place, Harah was the wife of Geoff and lived in the village of Sietch Tabr. However, when the novel's narrative picks up, she is now Jamis' wife. This is due to a Fremen tradition whereby the winner of a duel inherits all of a man's possessions, including his wife and children. Jamis defeated Geoff in such a duel and took Harah as his wife, although a similar fate befalls him when Paul Atreides kills him in the same manner.
Paul does not immediately marry Harah and instead employs her as a servant, with the woman becoming a trusted ally and maternal figure to Alia and later Paul's children in the sequel novels. This may be why Harah is absent in most adaptations, as the character becomes more important in later stories. She was set to appear in the David Lynch version, but scenes featuring actor Molly Wryn as Harah were cut from the theatrical release.
Iakin Nefud
Although he isn't particularly influential in "Dune," Iakin Nefud still fulfills an important role in the narrative. His first appearance in the series establishes him as a corporal in Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's personal guard. After Leto Atreides I kills several members of House Harkonnen using a Poisoned tooth attack when he is captured, Captain Umman Kudu dies. Nefud is promoted to leader of the personal guard when he impresses the Baron during the assassination attempt.
Nefud willingly takes on the position despite the danger, as it provides him with all the Semuta he requires. In the novel, he is addicted to the elacca wood narcotic, and his higher position means he would never have to struggle to get a supply again. His tenure is short-lived, though, as House Harkonnen all but disappears following defeat at the Battle of Arrakeen. It is unknown whether Nefud survives the conflict with House Atreides. Jack Nance portrayed him in the original film adaptation but the character does not appear in the 2021 version.
Korba
In the original novel, Korba is a Fremen who acts as one of Paul Atreides' elite soldiers, a member of his death commandos. The events of "Dune" have Korba playing a significant role as a leader during the Desert War who fights during the Battle of Arrakeen for the Muad'Dib's forces. Later known as the Panegyrist, the character becomes a religious zealot and a prominent priest in the Qizarate, a religious order responsible for spreading the Muad'Dib religion. During "Dune Messiah," Korba is executed when his role in a conspiracy against Atreides comes to light, an act that ends up blinding the Emperor and killing many other Fremen, leading to his eventual downfall.
Korba doesn't appear in the 2021 film and only has a minor role in the original 1984 adaptation. However, the character is in the 2003 miniseries "Frank Herbert's Children of Dune," where Karel Dobrý plays him. However, the character has a different backstory and plots against Atreides as a rebel rather than due to his religious beliefs.
Leto II
Leto II Atreides has a somewhat unusual story in "Dune" compared to many other characters. Fans of the novels will likely be very familiar with the name, as it belongs to Paul Atreides' son and heir, who controversially serves as God-Emperor for thousands of years following the deaths of Paul and Alia. However, the sandworm hybrid doesn't feature in the story until "Dune Messiah." The character we are dealing with here is the first figure to bear the name, sometimes called Leto II the Elder.
Like his later namesake, this Leto II is the son of Paul and Chani and is named in honor of his grandfather, Leto Atreides I. Unfortunately, he is murdered while still an infant by Sardaukar forces when they attack the location where he is hidden. While he only briefly appears in the novel before his death, this event provides further motivation for Paul to overthrow the Emperor.
It isn't the first time Leto II has been absent from a film adaptation. He is omitted from David Lynch's version, although he has a minor part in the Syfy miniseries. His lack of appearance is probably due to his lack of importance to the overall story. Additionally, Denis Villenuve's movies have a truncated timeline, bypassing Paul and Chani having a child.
Staban Tuek
Staban Tuek is not the only member of his family to be absent from "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two." His father, Esmar Tuek, is also left out of the film adaptations, and that means the Tuek name might not be all that familiar to those who haven't read the books. While the characters are far from vital to the plot, they still have some significance to the story.
Like his father, Staban is a spice smuggler; he survives the Harkonnen attack that kills Esmar and Leto I Atreides. Throughout the novel, he demonstrates that he is honorable and willing to help those in need despite his criminal past, as he shelters Gurney Halleck and several other figures from House Atreides after the Harkonnen invasion. He agrees to keep them safe with the rest of his gang but warns them against bringing the attention of Harkonnen troops. Staban's fate is never fully revealed but the smuggler's actions allow Gurney and his allies to rebuild their strength and avoid detection.
Check out things "Dune: Part Two" gets totally wrong from the book to see other differences between Denis Villeneuve's film and the source material.