What The Cast Of The Boondocks Looks Like In Real Life

Jazmine DuBois encapsulates the kinder, gentler side of the human experience in "The Boondocks." She and Huey have a somewhat antagonistic friendship throughout the series, as Huey cannot bear Jazmine's pampered, sheltered, naïve ways. He often ends up speaking hard truths to her, which leaves her upset and in tears more often than not. Yet he cares about her and often tries to help her out when times get tough.

Two young actors provided voice work for Jazmine. Gabby Soleil played her from Season 1 to Season 3, and Jazmine and a background part on the Nickelodeon series "Catscratch" are her only voiceover roles. Soleil seems to have retired from the Hollywood game in recent years, with no new parts credited to her name since "The Boondocks" ended. But before then she was prolific, appearing in the film "Johnson Family Vacation" as Destiny Johnson, and playing a younger version of Dee Dee (Essence Atkins) in the sitcom "Half and Half." Soleil also showed up as a younger version of Raven (Raven-Symoné) in an episode of "That's So Raven." She accrued guest spots on "My Wife and Kids," "The Hughleys" and "ER" as well.

Kiarah Pollas picked up the part of Jazmine for Season 4 of "The Boondocks" and, as of this writing, the role remains her only credited animated part. She has a much shorter resume than Soleil's — so far, Pollas has appeared as seven different characters in a series of short films released by Dhar Mann Studios, was Odie in the TV movie "The White Lighter," and popped up as a background character in "Antwan Against All Odds."