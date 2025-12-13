What The Cast Of The Boondocks Looks Like In Real Life
Outspoken, witty and fearless, "The Boondocks" only lasted for four seasons, yet it taught a generation of young people how to look at the world around them with incisive eyes. Both big-hearted in its sense of humanity and uncompromising in the cultural critiques it delivered, its legacy continues to birth spikey, probing series that aren't afraid to ask hard questions. Decades after it first aired, it's widely recognized as one of the best Adult Swim shows of all time.
The series' voice cast was stocked with seasoned performers, from the award-winning actor Regina King, to a beloved sitcom actor (Ed Asner), to a whole bunch of well-known comedy performers. If their faces don't spark memories, then their names obviously will. This is a cast list with a whole lot of octane behind it, but it might be hard to match a voice to a face. We're here to help: Here's what every major member of the "Boondocks" cast looks like in real life.
Regina King as Huey and Riley
Regina King offered up a masterclass when taking the roles of both the philosophically-minded protagonist Huey Freeman and his more sardonic, laid-back brother Riley in "The Boondocks." Huey is passionate about justice and doing the right thing, while Riley is really into glitz and glamour. If Huey's idol is Malcolm X, then Riley's is Snoop Dogg. The brothers are total opposites, but King makes them ring as individuals. That's the kind of versatility that would end up rewarding her handsomely as an actor, eventually leading to an Oscar for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk."
Before she began playing Riley and Huey, she got her start as a child star, portraying daughter Brenda Jenkins on the NBC sitcom "227" for its full five-season run. She also recurred as HR administrator Janine on "The Big Bang Theory" and played Angela, whose vigilante alter ego was Sister Night, during Season 1 of "Watchmen." While Huey and Riley remain her most substantive work in the vocal booth, King's other animated parts include playing the fun-loving Kreela in "The Ant Bully" and "Planes: Fire and Rescue," where she voices the sassy ATV vehicle Dynamite. She also gave life to the mother in a short film adaptation of the classic Ezra Jack Keats storybook "The Snowy Day."
John Witherspoon as Granddad Freeman
Comedy legend John Witherspoon added humor and gravitas to the role of Robert "Granddad" Freeman in "The Boondocks." Robert could be a frustrating role model for Huey and Riley, often doing foolish things either in a fit of temper or over a woman. But when the chips are down and the stakes high, he can always be counted on to stand up for the boys.
Witherspoon knew how to balance these different sides of Robert due to this wide-ranging career. A stand-up comedian who also appeared in dramas like "The Jazz Singer," he knew how to make them laugh while making them think. His voiceover resume included playing the temperamental dad of Pickles Aplenty (Hong Chau and Julia Chan), Franco Aplenty, in "Bojack Horseman"; Wayne – Wade's (Tahj Mowry) photographer great grand uncle — in "Kim Possible"; and Oran Jones, Dijonay's (Karen Malina White) brother in "The Proud Family." Witherspoon passed away from a heart attack on October 29, 2019 at the age of 77.
Cedric Yarbrough as Tom DuBois
Tom DuBois is a nice — if very orderly and bland — ally for the Freemans. He loves his family, his job as an attorney, and doesn't like making waves. One might argue he's something of a wimp. But he's a good guy most of the time. Usually, when chaos descends upon him, it's because of his friends — or his secretly wild wife, Sarah. Tom tries to roll with the punches, but often finds himself taking them right in the face instead.
The man who plays him, Cedric Yarbrough has maintained a very active career behind the microphone. He's quite recognizable for his role as pimp Chocolate Giddy-Up in the live-action and animated version of "Black Dynamite." Perhaps because he initially attained fame by playing S. Jones in "Reno 911!," Yarbrough is frequently called upon to voice police officers and detectives.
Among the actor's recurrent VA roles is that of Kolax, Tyrannis' (Richard Ayode) servant in "Krapopolis." He also has a long history of working for Warner's animation arm; among many smaller roles scattered across their properties, he voiced Silas Stone for "Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem," and was Firestorm and Black Lightning in "Justice League: Crisis on two Earths."
Jill Talley as Sarah DuBois
Sarah DuBois may seem like a sweet, ordinary, everyday wife and mom — but deep down, she craves adventure and excitement. Her marriage to Tom is stultifying, and sometimes it looks like she couldn't care less about him, but she remains a loyal and loving spouse to him — most of the time.
Sarah was voiced by Jill Talley, whose voice acting career has made her the stuff of legends. She's forever been immortalized as Karen Plankton, computer wife of Plankton (Mr. Lawrence), in "Spongebob Squarepants" and all of its ancillary movies and spin-offs. Talley has also played characters like Squidina for the show. Outside of "Spongebob" and "The Boondocks," Talley is probably best known for playing mom Rita Loud in "The Loud House." She has also voiced characters in "Sausage Party: Foodtopia," "Spidey and his Amazing Friends," "Harley Quinn," "American Dad!" and "Puppydog Pals," among many other shows
Talley also maintains a thriving live-action acting career, which branched out from the sketch comedy and improvisational roots she formed working at Second City in Chicago. She was a frequent contributor to "Mr. Show with Bob and David" and its follow-up program "W/Bob and David." On top of that, she's been married to Spongebob himself, Tom Kenny, since 1996. They have two children together.
Gabby Soleil and Kiarah Pollas as Jazmine DuBois
Jazmine DuBois encapsulates the kinder, gentler side of the human experience in "The Boondocks." She and Huey have a somewhat antagonistic friendship throughout the series, as Huey cannot bear Jazmine's pampered, sheltered, naïve ways. He often ends up speaking hard truths to her, which leaves her upset and in tears more often than not. Yet he cares about her and often tries to help her out when times get tough.
Two young actors provided voice work for Jazmine. Gabby Soleil played her from Season 1 to Season 3, and Jazmine and a background part on the Nickelodeon series "Catscratch" are her only voiceover roles. Soleil seems to have retired from the Hollywood game in recent years, with no new parts credited to her name since "The Boondocks" ended. But before then she was prolific, appearing in the film "Johnson Family Vacation" as Destiny Johnson, and playing a younger version of Dee Dee (Essence Atkins) in the sitcom "Half and Half." Soleil also showed up as a younger version of Raven (Raven-Symoné) in an episode of "That's So Raven." She accrued guest spots on "My Wife and Kids," "The Hughleys" and "ER" as well.
Kiarah Pollas picked up the part of Jazmine for Season 4 of "The Boondocks" and, as of this writing, the role remains her only credited animated part. She has a much shorter resume than Soleil's — so far, Pollas has appeared as seven different characters in a series of short films released by Dhar Mann Studios, was Odie in the TV movie "The White Lighter," and popped up as a background character in "Antwan Against All Odds."
Gary Anthony Williams as Uncle Ruckus
Gary Anthony Williams has a long resume behind him for a reason. No one else could voice the cruel, narrow-minded, self-hating Uncle Ruckus — a frequent foil for Granddad and the kids — with such gusto. If there's something hateful to be done, Uncle Ruckus is always first in line to cozy up to authority figures and sell out the person nearest to him in order to curry favors for himself.
Williams has a sprawling resume that goes far beyond "The Boondocks," including live-action as well as voiceover roles. His total collection of roles is impressive, including dozens of popular series. Different groups of people will recognize him for different projects, but almost everyone will know him from something.
For instance, the very young viewer will recall him as Mr. McStuffins in "Doc McStuffins," Mufasa in "The Lion Guard," a Disney series spun off from "The Lion King," or as Mr. DOS in "Special Agent OSO." Teenagers will likely remember him from his video game work, which includes characters in various "Mass Effect" installments. He also portrayed High Councilman Rakim in "Eyes of Wakanda." Adults will realize he recurred as Don during Season 2 of "Velma" and also voiced Remus and Romulus in Netflix's animated version of "Good Times."
Ed Asner as Ed Wuncler
Ed Wuncler and his sons represent everything that's wrong with America's power structure — greed, capitalistic decadence, and cruelty, just to name a few. Not that Ed minds being a bad guy. He doesn't hesitate to take advantage of people younger and more naïve than he is — just look at what he does to poor Jazmine when she launches a successful lemonade stand and refuses to sell to him in "The Block is Hot." He ends up being the most prolific and powerful foe the Freemans and their neighbors face during the course of the program.
Wuncler is arguably one of Ed Asner's best onscreen roles, but he was known for many more television and film outings across his long career outside of his work on "The Boondocks." To filmgoers and the sensitive at heart, he'll forever be remembered as the voice of the grumpy but kind Carl Fredricksen in Disney's "Up." He also spoke out as Hoggish Greedly in "Captain Planet and the Planeteers" and Hudson in "Gargoyles," among many scattered guest appearances across various animated series.
He, of course, was also beloved for playing irascible newsman Lou Grant across two legendary series — the much-loved sitcom "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and the drama "Lou Grant." With 7 competitive Emmys and one honorary award under his belt, he's the most decorated male actor in the Television Academy's history as of this writing. Asner died on August 29, 2021 at the age of 91, of natural causes. He left a legend behind.