The 14 Best Serial Killer Movies Of All Time

In this 1991 classic, Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is a female FBI agent-in-training who struggles to be taken seriously by her male peers. When women start turning up dead, having been skinned and slaughtered by the killer Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine), Starling must seek the help of incarcerated serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) — because it takes one to know one. Starling knows that if she moves quickly, she might be able to save a young woman's life.

Lecter may only grace our screens for about 16 minutes, but Hopkins makes every second count; he absolutely steals every single scene where he appears. It's no wonder Hopkins won an Oscar despite having less than 20 minutes of screentime. Strangely, Lecter is so charismatic that you can't help but find yourself almost rooting for him in the end.

"The Silence of the Lambs" changed the game, proving that a serial killer movie could still be successful without excessive gore or jump scares while opening the door for the modern true crime genre. It also set a groundbreaking precedent by reminding audiences that women could be more than just the victims in this genre – they could hold their own as the star and hero.

Starring: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn

Director: Jonathan Demme

Year: 1991

Runtime: 1h 58m

Rating: R

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%