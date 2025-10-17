The Worst Hollywood Adaptations Of True Crime Stories

The first two seasons of "Monster" (focused on Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, respectively) drew a lot of criticism, both from professional reviewers and the people involved in the true crime stories that inspired them. The first season (which stars Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer) was particularly controversial, angering the families of Dahmer's victims. They claimed that they were not contacted at all during the production process and that Netflix was cruelly profiting from the murders of their loved ones.

"The victims have children and grandchildren," Rita Isbell, sister of Errol Lindsey, wrote in a piece for Business Insider. "If the show benefited them in some way, it wouldn't feel so harsh and careless. It's sad that they're just making money off of this tragedy." Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes, spoke with The Guardian on her feelings about the series. "I don't see how they can do that," she said. "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there." Murphy eventually broke his silence over the matter, stating that his team reached out to around 20 individuals but never heard back from anyone.

Away from "Monster," there have been a spate of bad true crime movies about notorious murderers that have drawn a lot of criticism in recent years. Zac Efron's Ted Bundy film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" was called out for romanticizing the serial killer and rapist, while Hilary Duff's "The Haunting of Sharon Tate" was accused of exploiting the tragedy of Tate's murder at the hands of Charles Manson's followers. Similar allegations were levied at the film "The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson," with the Charleston City Paper calling it "as gross as it sounds." For more details on these bad Hollywood true crime movie adaptations, check out Looper's video.