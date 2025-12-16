How To Watch The Shrek Movies In Order (Including The Spin-Offs)

An ogre who loves his swamp. A princess in need of rescuing. A donkey who can't stop talking. It's all a part of the fractured fairy tale that is "Shrek." Based on the book written and illustrated by William Steig (but different in key ways), the "Shrek" movies are both hilariously funny and, surprisingly, full of heart. Though they make fun of many things, including several that Disney holds dear, the animated films nonetheless hold a special and unique place in the minds of many.

The first "Shrek" was so successful, both critically and commercially, when it came out in 2001 that it quickly led to a second, then a third, and finally a fourth, plus a spinoff for the popular character, "Puss in Boots," a year after the fourth film. That first run of films came to an end around 15 years ago. But then, in 2022 — 11 years after its first movie — "Puss in Boots" had a well-received follow-up, and in 2023, "Shrek 5" was officially announced. It seems you can't keep a good ogre down! But what's the correct order to watch all of the movies? We're in favor of the release order, which stands as follows:

"Shrek" (2001)

"Shrek 2" (2004)

"Shrek the Third" (2007)

"Shrek Forever After" (2010)

"Puss in Boots" (2011)

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022)

This could change once "Shrek 5" premieres, but we'll have to wait and see to be sure. For now, we'll explore why it's best to watch the existing "Shrek" movies in their release order.