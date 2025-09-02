Shrek: 9 Biggest Differences Between The Movies And The Book

Movie adaptations of books are not good because they follow every word of the text. On the contrary, the greatest adaptations are more like translations of their source material. They find inspired ways to bring what works in one medium to another form of artistic expression, which includes changing details once thought indispensable by readers. So it was with 2001's "Shrek," a movie based on William Steig's 1990 children's book "Shrek!" The 30-page book is an exceedingly simple, albeit strikingly written and illustrated, work about a hideous ogre causing chaos in his pursuit of a princess that's as ugly as he is.

The appeal of building a story around an unabashedly grotesque character is immediately apparent, and it's no wonder the folks at DreamWorks Animation were captivated by this story. Expanding it into a feature-length narrative, however, required extensive work that entailed creating so many new details and character beats from the ground up. There's no shortage of variations between "Shrek" and its source material, but the nine biggest alterations exemplify just how much had to change in bringing "Shrek!" to the big screen.

That includes elements of the final film now considered essential, including the personalities of Fiona and Donkey, or the way the movie lampoons the standard tropes of fairy tale stories. Those are all just the tip of the iceberg in how "Shrek!" was renovated for its adaptation to the screen. Above all else, these differences vividly demonstrate why it's necessary to often change the source text when making crowdpleasing movies for the ages.