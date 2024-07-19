What Is The Shrek 5 Plot? Reddit Has Some Ideas (Brace Yourself, It Gets Weird)
"Shrek 5" is officially in production, and fans of the big green guy are wondering what his latest adventure will have in store for him. Since the movie has no attached plotline — though hopefully, it'll avoid the things that have happened in every "Shrek" film so far — audiences have plenty of room to speculate. That's what they're doing on subreddits for the "Shrek" series and Dreamworks Animation itself.
While some of the suggestions sounded completely reasonable, like Shrek (the still-acting Mike Myers) coping with a visit from his relatives or parents, a Shrek origin story, or a dive into ogre culture, some fans have decided to take a wilder route. Many fans, for instance, suggested that the public domain version of Mickey Mouse be used as a villain in the series. For every suggestion Shrek visits the multiverse, there are fans who want to see Shrek battle with "101 Dalmatians" stalwart Cruella de Vil. And many fans got more imaginative than that.
u/OpthomasPrime2020 suggested a plot in which Shrek meets another ogre, only for him to deal with betrayal when they reject his offer of friendship and turn out to be a villain. That would result in the character having to grapple with prejudice once more, a recurring theme in the "Shrek" series. A second Redditor, u/The_last_Comrade, came up with a plot that would revisit a grim plotline from the first "Shrek" — the trafficking of fairytale characters. u/NFHDonReddit and u/VygotskyCultist both suggested plots where Shrek has to deal with his triplets' human heritage or just plain cope with the fact that they're all getting older. But those are just the tamer ideas fans came up with.
Maury, tax evasion, and Spider-Man, oh my!
Fans let their imagination run wild from there. u/Dave_FortniteATX jokingly came up with a plot where Shrek, Fiona (Cameron Diaz), and Lord Farquad (John Lithgow) appear on "Maury" to find out who's the real dad. u/tristinaaron suggested a visit to Alice's Wonderland ... with a twist. "They slowly realize that Wonderland is a cult and they have to escape," they said. While a number of fans suggested a parody of "The Avengers," u/FazzyFredbear suggested they meet Spider-Man. One user came up with an operatic parody of, among other properties, "The Wolf of Wall Street," which sees Shrek completely ruin his life while speculating on the onion market. And u/CovfefeBoss came up with a simple hat-tip to "Futurama," writing, "Far Far Away is facing a new threat: death by snoo snoo."
A surprisingly high number of subreddit dwellers suggested plots in which Fiona and Shrek divorce or Shrek leaves Fiona for Donkey (Eddie Murphy). There were also many, many unsafe-for-work suggestions made by users, most of which are best left to the imagination. Regardless, it will be a while before audiences find out which direction the film's writers decide to take the characters' lives in. The guaranteed-to-be-family-friendly "Shrek 5" will be released to theaters on July 1, 2026.