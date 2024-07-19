What Is The Shrek 5 Plot? Reddit Has Some Ideas (Brace Yourself, It Gets Weird)

"Shrek 5" is officially in production, and fans of the big green guy are wondering what his latest adventure will have in store for him. Since the movie has no attached plotline — though hopefully, it'll avoid the things that have happened in every "Shrek" film so far — audiences have plenty of room to speculate. That's what they're doing on subreddits for the "Shrek" series and Dreamworks Animation itself.

While some of the suggestions sounded completely reasonable, like Shrek (the still-acting Mike Myers) coping with a visit from his relatives or parents, a Shrek origin story, or a dive into ogre culture, some fans have decided to take a wilder route. Many fans, for instance, suggested that the public domain version of Mickey Mouse be used as a villain in the series. For every suggestion Shrek visits the multiverse, there are fans who want to see Shrek battle with "101 Dalmatians" stalwart Cruella de Vil. And many fans got more imaginative than that.

u/OpthomasPrime2020 suggested a plot in which Shrek meets another ogre, only for him to deal with betrayal when they reject his offer of friendship and turn out to be a villain. That would result in the character having to grapple with prejudice once more, a recurring theme in the "Shrek" series. A second Redditor, u/The_last_Comrade, came up with a plot that would revisit a grim plotline from the first "Shrek" — the trafficking of fairytale characters. u/NFHDonReddit and u/VygotskyCultist both suggested plots where Shrek has to deal with his triplets' human heritage or just plain cope with the fact that they're all getting older. But those are just the tamer ideas fans came up with.