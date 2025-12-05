Weird Questions We Really Want Pluribus To Answer

Contains light spoilers for "Pluribus" Season 1

Vince Gilligan's newest project, the Apple TV sci-fi puzzler "Pluribus," is a major hit for the streamer — and there are some pretty odd questions we're hoping the show will answer by the time it wraps up its debut season.

You'll definitely want to check out Looper's video above for the full details, but here's some context: "Pluribus" stars Gilligan's "Better Call Saul" standout Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, a popular novelist who unexpectedly finds herself the only "survivor" of a massive event where the rest of humanity becomes one shared hive mind. Left to save the world from blissful happiness, Carol is stranded in a world where children know secrets she once shared exclusively with her lover and every single person is capable of flying an airplane thanks to pilots in the hive mind, and somehow, Carol is the only person who appreciates the terrors and dangers of a worldwide hive mind.

Okay, so what about those weird questions? Let's get started, and don't say we didn't warn you — they're weird! First of all, what happened to household pets during the mass infection event — the hive mind was created using saliva, specifically — that brought all of Earth's humans, save for Carol, into the hive mind? Are they controlled? Also, where did they go? Carol and the show's other characters certainly do wander around a lot, but there aren't any abandoned dogs or cats to be seen anywhere. Where did Fido and Fluffy land in this whole thing? That's just the tip of the iceberg, too.