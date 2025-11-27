Pluribus: The Better Call Saul Cameo You Probably Missed
Vince Gilligan devotees are watching his new Apple TV sci-fi drama "Pluribus" like eager children on an Easter egg hunt, intent on finding signs that the show shares its Albuquerque-set universe with "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Gilligan created all three series and last worked with star Rhea Seehorn on the 2022 finale of "Better Call Saul." Seehorn anchors "Pluribus" as crankypants author Carol Sturka, who lives on a cul-de-sac that evokes the familiar street of "Breaking Bad" character Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt).
Carol's house looks nothing like Marie's inside, although there is one carryover from "Better Call Saul" aside from Seehorn. You'll need sharp ears and a good memory to pick up on it, though: the voice heard when Carol calls the show's hive mind to have her garbage picked up or request a hand grenade is that of Patrick Fabian, who played stuffy attorney Howard Hamlin on "Better Call Saul."
Hamlin's murder at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) shocked viewers more than it did Fabian, who had learned that his character was going to die before Season 6 of "Saul" began. Since then, Fabian has made appearances on "Magnum, P.I," "Cooper's Bar," "Moonshine," and "Tracker." And when Carol dials 0 as instructed in the "Pluribus" series premiere, it's Fabian's voice that says politely, "Hello, Carol. This is a recording. At the tone, you can leave a message to request anything you might need. We'll do our best to provide."
Apple TV built Carol's neighborhood for Pluribus
Patrick Fabian's voice on "Pluribus" provides a link to Vince Gilligan's previous work for loyal fans, but some of those fans caused chaos for Joanne Quintana, who owned the house used as a stand-in for the White residence in "Breaking Bad." With hundreds of cars pulling up to her house every day — some to throw pizza on the roof in tribute to a famous scene — Quintana eventually tired of the madness and put the house up for sale.
Gilligan wanted to avoid similar problems with "Pluribus," so his team took advantage of Apple TV's deep pockets to build Carol's entire neighborhood just for the show. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Part of [building Carol's cul-de-sac] was not wanting to subject anyone else to that, [especially] any nice homeowner who would rent you their house." Not filming on rented property also allows the "Pluribus" production team to be as destructive as necessary without having to worry about restoring the homes before vacating them.
"Pluribus" has already been renewed for a second season, and Gilligan says he has at least three seasons' worth of story at the ready. That gives Carol plenty of time to visit The Dog House or the headquarters of Mesa Verde Bank, both of which have likely been looted and destroyed in the quasi-Armageddon of "Pluribus."