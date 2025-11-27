Pluribus: The Better Call Saul Cameo You Probably Missed

Vince Gilligan devotees are watching his new Apple TV sci-fi drama "Pluribus" like eager children on an Easter egg hunt, intent on finding signs that the show shares its Albuquerque-set universe with "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Gilligan created all three series and last worked with star Rhea Seehorn on the 2022 finale of "Better Call Saul." Seehorn anchors "Pluribus" as crankypants author Carol Sturka, who lives on a cul-de-sac that evokes the familiar street of "Breaking Bad" character Marie Schrader (Betsy Brandt).

Carol's house looks nothing like Marie's inside, although there is one carryover from "Better Call Saul" aside from Seehorn. You'll need sharp ears and a good memory to pick up on it, though: the voice heard when Carol calls the show's hive mind to have her garbage picked up or request a hand grenade is that of Patrick Fabian, who played stuffy attorney Howard Hamlin on "Better Call Saul."

Hamlin's murder at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) shocked viewers more than it did Fabian, who had learned that his character was going to die before Season 6 of "Saul" began. Since then, Fabian has made appearances on "Magnum, P.I," "Cooper's Bar," "Moonshine," and "Tracker." And when Carol dials 0 as instructed in the "Pluribus" series premiere, it's Fabian's voice that says politely, "Hello, Carol. This is a recording. At the tone, you can leave a message to request anything you might need. We'll do our best to provide."