Channing Tatum's 2022 Box Office Hit On Netflix Is The Perfect Movie For Animal Lovers

"Dog," the 2022 film starring and co-directed by Channing Tatum — and also co-starring a beautiful Belgian Malinois (actually three of them: Zuza, Britta, and Lana 5), named Lulu in the film — is a great film for animal lovers, particularly if they've ever loved a dog. Though Tatum is best known for movies like "21 Jump Street" (which he only agreed to do on one condition), "Magic Mike" (which he's still willing to return to), and "The Lost City," "Dog" represents a different kind of movie. Trailers billed it as a comedy about a man and a dog on a road trip, but while "Dog" has moments of levity, it's actually far more dramatic and introspective.

The movie focuses on Tatum's Jackson Briggs, a former Army Ranger who's suffering from PTSD. In order to get his captain to sign off on his going back to the battlefield, he agrees to take Lulu, his former colleague's service dog, to his funeral. With no one available to adopt her, and her suffering from PTSD, she's set to be euthanized afterward. But as Briggs makes his way across the country with Lulu, he begins to see something more in her — and she in him — that makes them perfect for each other.

Though the story is fictional, it was inspired by a real road trip Tatum took with his dying Catahoula pitbull mix, also named Lulu, in 2018. Tatum's dog had cancer, and their road trip together would be inevitably heartbreaking, but that didn't mean they wanted to make "Dog" similarly sad. "It was the end of a relationship that inspired us," Tatum's co-director Reid Carolin told Yahoo!Entertainment, "but we wanted to make sure that we told a story about the beginning of a relationship ..." To make it clear, "Dog" is not a movie where the dog dies at the end, which is a line most viewers won't cross.