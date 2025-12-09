15 Best Christmas Movies Streaming On HBO Max Right Now

It's that time of year again, when people comb through the streaming services to see which of their holiday favorites are available to watch while wrapping presents and drinking hot cocoa. Fortunately, the days of Christmas movies suspiciously disappearing from all the streamers on December 1st seem to be a thing of the past. You'd actually be hard-pressed to come up with Christmas classics that aren't on one or more services right now.

We already did a list of the best Christmas movies streaming on Hulu this holiday season, but what about HBO Max? As it happens, the platform offers plenty of options as well, from undisputed staples in the Christmas movie pantheon to entries that aren't unanimous favorites but are worthy of working into your holiday marathon this year. There's even an overlooked gem about the guy who wrote the story that not only inspired multiple film adaptations, but arguably set the stage for the entire Christmas movie genre as a whole. All of these movies are on HBO Max right now — and are scheduled to remain there through the end of December.