10 Actors Who Became Famous After One Scene

Despite how easy it might look, acting is hard work, often requiring maddening repetition over long days of shooting mere moments of screen time. The finished product that arrives in movie theaters is polished and shows little of what actually went into making it, and this is especially true of a film's most noteworthy scenes. Whether an actor has to deliver an impassioned monologue or work through one long take, most bring their A-game, and the viewers notice.

Scenes that don't come around often are the ones that elevate an actor to fame and fortune. These are the scenes where a new actor comes onto the scene. It could be their introductory moment in a film, or it could be a significant focus much later. Regardless of where the scene falls, it's one that sticks out in the minds of viewers. This can happen to a complete newcomer who killed it in their first movie, or it can happen to a seasoned television or theater veteran who's only recently taken up film.

Even more uncommon is the actor with a long career and not much notice, only to finally have that one scene that makes them a star. There are many different types of scenes that qualify, but they're so rare that the few times they do occur, they're worth mentioning. These 10 actors all became famous after a single scene in a movie, whether it was their first time on camera or their 50th.