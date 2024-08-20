Why Margot Robbie Insisted On Full-Frontal Nudity In The Wolf Of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese's 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street" doesn't really shy away from showing anything, if you think about it. Based on the real-life trials and tribulations of Wall Street cheat Jordan Belfort — played by Leonardo DiCaprio in one of the best performances of his entire career — the film shows characters half-naked, drunk beyond belief, and high on qualuudes, never softening the fact that Jordan and his cronies are seriously fudging numbers to hold onto their massive wealth. For star Margot Robbie, whose breakthrough role came in the movie — she plays Jordan's second wife Naomi, dubbed "the Duchess of Bay Ridge" — she had her hair share of nude scenes to contend with, but she felt entirely comfortable with the prospect thanks to Scorsese.

In a 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Robbie addressed the film's extreme nudity, but also said she felt as if it made sense for the over-the-top spectacle that is "The Wolf of Wall Street." Despite telling the outlet that the nude scenes made her hesitate, Robbie said, "Although my manager told me, 'If there's ever going to be a time for nudity, this is the director you do it with.'"

Ultimately, Robbie also said that she thinks the movie needed the nudity: "If Marty had made Jordan's lifestyle look horrible from the beginning, then you'd be like, 'Well, why's he doing it?'" Still, the actress did say that she can tell when that is the case in a movie. "I think nudity for the sake of nudity is shameful," Robbie admitted. "If they've put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that's disgusting. And you can always tell."