Why Nickelodeon Canceled Victorious After Three Seasons

Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is responsible for many of the network's biggest hits, including "The Amanda Show," "Drake & Josh," "iCarly," and "Victorious." Schneider has found himself at the center of a firestorm of controversy in the years since his shows went off the air, accused of all sorts of unsavory harassment and manipulation of the child actors that starred on his shows. For a while, though, his empire seemed untouchable, and in the early 2010s, "Victorious" ruled the airwaves like little else on tween TV.

In 2013, however, the show was canceled, and fans were left confused by the reason why. No more would they get to watch the wacky adventures of Tori Vega (Victoria Justice) and her friends at Hollywood Arts High School, the kind of performing arts school where everybody sings. The show was a hit, and then it was over. Many theories emerged online in the years since "Victorious" was canceled, including speculation about everything from a hard-partying cast to a supposed feud between Justice and co-star Ariana Grande.

We've never gotten confirmation of any of that, however, so it's likely that Nickelodeon canceled "Victorious" after three seasons because the show had simply run its course. Schneider took to X to quiet speculation, explaining (via Deadline), "Almost all Nickelodeon shows have a life of about 60 episodes ... I would love to have made more than 60 of Victorious, but that's how it usually goes. We're extremely proud of the show, and all we've accomplished."