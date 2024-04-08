Quiet On Set: Where Is Former Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider Today?

This article contains allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Where is disgraced Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider today? Apparently, he's very sorry about the ways he made both adults and children feel terrible during his tenure as a heavyweight at the network.

In a video responding to the chilling, deeply upsetting Investigation Discovery documentary "Quiet on Set," which detailed Schneider's indiscretions — as well as the horrifyingly commonplace assault of children that went on at Nickelodeon — Schneider spoke to former "iCarly" player BooG!E and said that it was "difficult" for him to watch the four-part docuseries.

"Watching over the past two nights was very difficult — me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," Schneider said, before offering up a relatively milquetoast mea culpa that basically said he was a terrible person when he was younger and that he's now sorry. To be frank, most of Schneider's non-apology isn't worth reading or listening to, as the former producer clearly felt backed into a corner and forced to own up to his abusive behavior. One former Nickelodeon star who both showed up on "Quiet on Set" and played a major character on "Zoey 101" had her own response to Schneider's apology ... and it was pretty blistering.